Bayern Munich table €24 million bid for player previously linked with Arsenal and Liverpool: Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly tabled a €24 million bid for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, who has reportedly been tracked by Liverpool and Arsenal.

Foot Mercato reports that the Bundesliga champions have made a €22 million plus €2 million in add-ons offer for the Austrian midfielder.

Laimer, 25, impressed for Leipzig last season with five goals and six assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. However, the Bavarians are not the only side that have held an interest in the Leipzig midfielder.

Liverpool have been considering a move for the Austrian for quite some time with the defensive midfielder's reputation in the Bundesliga continuing to grow.

Meanwhile, Express report that Arsenal 'made checks' on Laimer in the past, with Mikel Arteta keen to shore up his midfield options.

It remains to be seen whether the two Premier League giants will rival Bayern's pursuit of the Austrian.

Laimer did turn down a new contract proposal from Leipzig this past June and appears to be keen to move on from the Red Bull Arena.

The 25-year-old has made 160 appearances, scoring 11 goals and contributing 18 assists since joining from Austrian side RB Salzburg in 2017. He has a year remaining on his contract with the Bundesliga club.

Liverpool and Arsenal weigh-up their midfield options

Laimer the midfield maestro for the Gunners or the Reds?

Liverpool and Arsenal seem keen on reinforcing their midfield in the summer transfer window. The Reds were hugely impressive last season, winning the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

But they may be looking to give their midfield more depth with the likes of James Milner, 36, and Jordan Henderson, 32, entering the latter stages of their careers.

They had targeted Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco but the French midfielder opted to join La Liga champions Real Madrid.

Partey's fitness & Lokonga's maturation is key to the success of Arsenal's project. Arsenal were impacted far too much without Partey last season so with a year of experience under Lokonga's belt, he should be ready to step up.

We know he has the necessary quality. That's clear.



We know he has the necessary quality. That's clear. Partey's fitness & Lokonga's maturation is key to the success of Arsenal's project. Arsenal were impacted far too much without Partey last season so with a year of experience under Lokonga's belt, he should be ready to step up.We know he has the necessary quality. That's clear. https://t.co/WcbFDUnLfE

Meanwhile, Arsenal ran into problems in midfield at the back end of last season with the injury of Thomas Partey.

He missed 10 games for the Gunners and in that time, the north London side soon faltered out of the top-four race in the league.

Martin Odegaard had to drop back deeper into the Gunners midfield and it had consequences for their attacking progress.

