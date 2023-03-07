Bayern Munich could use Marcel Sabitzer in deal to sign Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target: Reports 

Bayern Munich may reportedly use Marcel Sabitzer in their attempts to sign Arsenal and Chelsea target Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus. The Bavarians are interested in signing the Serbian frontman despite links to Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

According to Calciomercato.web, Bayern want to sign the Spurs frontman in the summer. However, the Premier League club's €115 million (£102 million) valuation is putting the Bundesliga giants off.

The aforementioned source reports that they will turn their attention to Arsenal and Chelsea target Vlahovic. The Juve forward seems likely to leave the Allianz Stadium following the club's 15-point deduction for financial irregularities.

Bayern are planning to offer Sabitzer to Juventus for Vlahovic. The Austrian midfielder is currently on loan at Manchester United until the end of the season. He has featured seven times at Old Trafford. Julian Nagelssmann's side seem willing to permanently part ways with the former RB Leipzig man.

Vlahovic has been in fine form this season, scoring 10 goals in 24 games across competitions. He is valued by Transfermarkt at €80 million. Bayern are still looking to replace Robert Lewandowski, who departed for Barcelona last summer.

However, they are rivaled by Arsenal and Chelsea for his signature. The Gunners signed Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus last summer but he has been out since the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a knee injury. Vlahovic would offer more goals to Mikel Arteta's side who have been in excellent form this season, sitting top of the league.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in dire need of a centre-forward as they have struggled in front of goal this season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been cast out of the team after scoring just three goals in 19 games. Kai Havertz has been used in a false 9 role but has been disappointing on the goal front, with six in 32.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter reveals new penalty taker following Jorginho's move to Arsenal

Jorginho joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day.

Jorginho left Chelsea for Arsenal in January for €11.3 million, having spent four seasons at Stamford Bridge. The Italian midfielder was the Blues' designated penalty taker and his departure left question marks over who would be the new spot-kick taker.

Potter revealed ahead of his side's Champions League last 16 second leg clash with Borussia Dortmund that it is now Havertz. He told reporters (via Metro):

"We are prepared for the eventuality and possibility [of a penalty shootout]. We want to win it before that but if not then we will be prepared to go through in that way."

Potter added:

"Kai [Havertz] is our penalty taker in the absence of Jorginho."

The Blues will need to overturn a 1-0 deficit loss from the first leg against Dortmund. Evidently, Potter doesn't want the tie to head to penalties.

