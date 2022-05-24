Bayern Munich will allow Lewandowski to leave for Barcelona if they can sign 2 specific players to bolster their attack: Reports

Bayern Munich are prepared to allow Robert Lewandowski to join his desired club Barcelona on one condition, it has been claimed in Germany.

There are serious doubts about Lewandowski's future at the Allianz Arena ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Poland international has his contract with the Bavarians expiring next year and is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Lewandowski has already informed Bayern Munich that he does not intend to extend his contract with the club beyond 2023. It is said that the 33-year-old has his heart set on a move to Barcelona this summer.

It has now emerged that Lewandowski has a 'verbal' agreement with the La Liga giants. According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Deutschland, the striker could sign a three-year deal with Barcelona.

The Bavarians, though, have been adamant that Lewandowski will see out his contract with them. However, it appears the German champions are slowly opening up to the idea of parting ways with the Pole.

According to the aforementioned source, Bayern Munich will sanction a move for the former Borussia Dortmund frontman if they can sign two players to bolster their attack. It appears they have identified VfB Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic and Liverpool's Sadio Mane as their top targets to strengthen their ranks.

The Bundesliga giants are already working on a deal to sign Kalajdzic from Stuttgart this summer. They could acquire the services of the Austria international for a fee between €20 million and €25 million, according to Plettenberg.

Meanwhile, the Bavarians have also been in touch with Mane's representatives, according to the same source. The Senegal international can imagine himself moving to the Allianz Arena.

How did Barcelona target Lewandowski fare for Bayern Munich in 2021-22

Lewandowski continued his fine form for the German champions in the 2021-22 season. He scored 50 goals and provided seven assists from 46 appearances across all competitions for them.

The Poland international helped Julian Nagelsmann and Co win the Bundesliga title. However, he did not enjoy much success in the UEFA Champions League and the DFB-Pokal.

Having plied his trade at the Allianz Arena for eight years, Lewandowski is finally prepared to move away from the club. It remains to be seen if all parties involved can reach an agreement for him to move to Barcelona this summer.

Nagelsmann's side, though, have to buy their main targets before sanctioning a move for him.

