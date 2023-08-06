Bernardo Silva makes crucial transfer decision amid interest from PSG and Barcelona: Reports

Bernardo Silva has reportedly rejected Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and only wants to either join Barcelona or extend his contract with Manchester City.

Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto (via ManagingBarca) claims that Silva has snubbed a potential move to the Parc des Princes. The Portuguese playmaker has been a target for the Parisians but appears to not be keen on a move to the Ligue 1 champions.

Silva also has interest from Barcelona and the 28-year-old is open to joining the La Liga champions. He will make a decision over his future soon as City are also preparing a new contract offer to seal his long-term future at the Etihad.

The Cityzens' stance over Silva is that he isn't for sale under any condition. The attacking midfielder was a standout performer for Pep Guardiola's side last season. He bagged seven goals and eight assists in 55 games across competitions for the treble winners.

PSG are long-term admirers of Silva and courted him both in January and last summer. They were unable to lure him to the Parc des Princes and they are having difficulty doing so this time around.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are more convincing to the Portugal international where he would be reunited with his former City teammate Ilkay Gundogan. The German headed to Camp Nou earlier this summer as a free agent.

City boss Guardiola has made his feelings clear over the situation and he wants to retain the midfielder. He said (via the aforementioned outlet) that the Cityzens are yet to receive a suitable offer:

"We need to get a suitable offer and we did not receive a suitable offer. If they want it, they will get on a plane and talk to our sporting director."

Guardiola added that Silva is an important player and that the Premier League giants are working on his renewal:

"Bernardo is very important to us and we will fight to renew him."

Silva has been at the Etihad since 2017 when he joined from AS Monaco for €50 million. He has won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, and two FA Cups.

PSG likely to push on for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele after Silva snub

Ousmane Dembele is on the Parisians' radar.

PSG have already been pursuing a deal for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele aside from their interest in Silva. A €50 million deal was agreed to by the two European giants but the required documents have not reached the Parisians' legal department, per Forbes.

It has left the transfer in limbo as Dembele gave the green light on a move to the Parc des Princes. Barca have now recalled the Frenchman for training and there is even a possibility that the transfer falls through.

However, given Silva's rejection of PSG, Luis Enrique's side will likely intensify their efforts to get a deal over the line. The 26-year-old was in fine form last season despite injury issues. He bagged eight goals and nine assists in 35 games across competitions.