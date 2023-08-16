Bernardo Silva's new contract at Manchester City to have surprise release clause amid interest from PSG and Barcelona - Reports

Bernardo Silva is reportedly set to sign a new contract with Manchester City, amidst interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona.

The Portuguese midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from City this summer, with PSG and Barcelona linked with signing him. However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Silva is set to sign a new contract valid up to 2026.

The Portuguese midfielder's current contract expires in 2025. He is expected to sign the new contract by the end of the week.

According to journalist Jose Alvarez Haya, Silva's contract will also have a release clause worth €50 million, which will be activated next summer.

Silva has been a key player for Manchester City since arriving from AS Monaco in 2017. He has scored 55 goals and provided 59 assists in 308 games for the club, winning five Premier League titles, among other honors.

Manager Pep Guardiola had earlier confirmed that the Cityzens are trying their best to keep Silva at the club despite interest from Barcelona and PSG. He added that interested clubs need to make a proper offer if they want to sign the midfielder.

Barca have already signed former Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan this summer on a free transfer following Sergio Busquets' departure.

PSG, meanwhile, could see Marco Verratti leave this summer, with Al-Hilal interested in signing him (via Get French Football News).

Ousmane Dembele underlines his objectives at PSG after moving from Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of French winger Ousmane Dembele for around €50 million.

The move marks an end to Dembele's six-year stint at Barcelona, which he joined for €105 million from Borussia Dortmund in 2017. Struggling with injury issues throughout his stint with the Catalan club, he registered 40 goals and 43 assists in 185 games for Barca.

In his first interview with PSG's media, the Frenchman shared what his objectives are at the club, saying:

"Of course first and foremost, it's to win trophies and to make the supporters and the city proud and to go as far as possible in the Champions League."

He added:

"I don't like to speak too much about myself personally, but I hope to score lots of goals, pick up lots of assists and make the supporters happy. And I am also coming here to learn. I think that in football, you learn every day. Even though at 26 years old, I have already gained in maturity and life experience."

Dembele could make his debut for the club in their Ligue 1 clash at Toulouse on Saturday, August 19.