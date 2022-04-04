Breaking: Real Madrid transfer target Kylian Mbappe in the process of doing dramatic u-turn on PSG contract

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to snub a move to Real Madrid and sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The French forward currently has less than six months remaining on his PSG contract. Mbappe, as per numerous news organizations, was destined to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer. However, the latest reports suggest the contrary.

According to France Bleu (via Get French Football News), all parties involved are now confident that Mbappe will end his transfer saga and pen a new deal. It is worth noting that the source did not mention any details regarding the new contract.

However, earlier this week, it was reported that the Parisian giants are set to include the club's captaincy as part of the forward's new deal.

Get French Football News @GFFN Breaking | France Bleu report that Kylian Mbappé's camp are in the process of doing a u-turn on the idea of a PSG contract extension, with parties now "optimistic" that the French international will sign a new deal with Les Parisiens. Breaking | France Bleu report that Kylian Mbappé's camp are in the process of doing a u-turn on the idea of a PSG contract extension, with parties now "optimistic" that the French international will sign a new deal with Les Parisiens.

PSG were always confident of offering Kylian Mbappe a new contract from the very beginning. According to ESPN, Real Madrid made various big-money offers for the 23-year-old during last summer's transfer window. However, the Ligue 1 giants rejected a bid worth €160 million and later did not respond to an improved bid of €200 million on deadline day.

Kylian Mbappe was asked questions regarding his future following PSG's 5-1 win over FC Lorient on Sunday. The Frenchman said the following in regards to that (via Get French Football News):

“There are new elements, a fair amount of factors to take into account. Like I’ve said, it’s not an easy decision. I’m trying to make the best one along with those close to me.”

The former AS Monaco sensation had a great outing against FC Lorient at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (April 3). He was directly involved in all five goals, scoring twice and assisting thrice.

Kylian Mbappe has been PSG's best player this season despite failed move to Real Madrid in the summer

A failed transfer to Real Madrid in the summer has not affected Kylian Mbappe this season. The 23-year-old forward has been PSG's best player this season despite the arrival of Lionel Messi and the presence of Neymar in the squad.

As things stand, the World Cup-winning forward has scored 28 goals and provided 20 assists in 38 matches for Mauricio Pochettino's side across all competitions. It is worth noting that he is currently the club's leading goalscorer and assist provider this season.

#Mbappé



"I don't want to make any mistake. My choice hasn't been made, the whole world knows that". Kylian Mbappé added: "There is no need to talk a lot... there are new elements that I will consider for my future. It's not an easy decision, my family will help me"."I don't want to make any mistake. My choice hasn't been made, the whole world knows that". Kylian Mbappé added: "There is no need to talk a lot... there are new elements that I will consider for my future. It's not an easy decision, my family will help me". ⭐️🇫🇷 #Mbappé"I don't want to make any mistake. My choice hasn't been made, the whole world knows that". https://t.co/PzqU0Ojufj

However, things have not been all rosy for Kylian Mbappe.

PSG have had a difficult season as far as cup competitions are concerned. They were knocked out of the Coupe de France by OGC Nice in the Round of 16 stage. The Parisian outfit suffered the same fate in the UEFA Champions League where they were dumped out by Real Madrid despite Mbappe scoring in both legs.

