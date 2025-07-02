Bundesliga giants add exit-linked Chelsea defender to their list of potential summer transfer targets: Reports

Bayern Munich have set their sights on Chelsea's Renato Veiga this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old centerback is expected to leave the Blues permanently this summer.

Veiga rose through the ranks at Sporting before moving to Basel in 2023. The Portuguese was quite impressive with the Swiss club, prompting the Blues to come knocking at the door.

The London giants signed the player last summer for a reported £12m fee. However, Veiga struggled to break into the first team, managing just 18 appearances across competitions under Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea opted to offload him on loan to Juventus at the turn of the year. The Portuguese had a decent stay at Turin, managing 15 appearances across competitions, including 14 starts.

However, the Bianconeri opted against signing the player at the end of the season, with rumours suggesting that they balked at the Blues' asking price. However, Veiga's good form with Juventus may not be enough to salvage his career with the London giants.

Bayern Munich are now ready to take the versatile defender to Germany. The Bavarians are looking for a new defender amid the uncertainties surrounding Kim Min-jae's future.

The Bundesliga champions have apparently shortlisted four candidates for the job, including Veiga. However, the transfer will depend on Min-jae's next move, as well as the timing of negotiations. The report adds that the Portuguese defender is a wanted man this summer.

Have Chelsea secured the services of Joao Pedro?

Joao Pedro

Chelsea have announced the arrival of Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. The Brazilian forward enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign with the Seagulls, scoring 10 goals and setting up seven more from 30 games.

The London giants have already signed Liam Delap from Ipswich Town this summer to improve their attack. Chelsea have now further bolstered the position by roping in Joao Pedro, who has signed a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge until 2033.

Speaking to the club's website, the 23-year-old said he was excited to join the London giants.

"Everyone knows this is a big club with a great history. They had brilliant players in the past and have brilliant players now. So I am excited to join and you know when you are a Chelsea player you must think one thing — win," said Pedro.

Joao Pedro has already joined Enzo Maresca's squad ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal against Palmeiras on Friday, July 4.

