Bundesliga giants keen on signing Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham’s brother Jobe amid Chelsea interest: Reports 

RB Leipzig have reportedly joined the race to sign Chelsea target Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham. As reported by esteemed German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Bundesliga giants have identified the youngster as their top target for the summer.

Ad

Plettenberg has claimed that RB Leipzig have been in talks regarding a move and view the deal as an expensive one. The Sky Germany journalist has also insisted that the 19-year-old has been subject to multiple inquiries. Plettenberg wrote on X:

"RB Leipzig are seriously interested in Jobe Bellingham and have held initial talks over a possible summer transfer. Leipzig have gathered all the necessary information but still consider the current package too expensive. The talented 19-y/o midfielder is under contract with Sunderland until 2028, but a summer move is likely. Numerous enquiries have already been made."

Ad

Trending

Jobe Bellingham has no shortage of suitors for his services with a host of clubs interested in his services. The likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen are all reportedly keen on the teenager.

A versatile player, Jobe Bellingham is capable of playing anywhere in midfielder and has also been deployed as a striker. He has so far made 81 appearances for Sunderland scoring 11 goals and providing four assists.

Ad

The England under-21 came through Birmingham City's youth ranks just like his elder brother Jude Bellingham. Before his switch to the Stadium of Light, he made 26 appearances for his boyhood club.

Chelsea approach Serie A giants over 29-year-old star's signature: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly registered their interest in AC Milan keeper Mike Maignan as they look to solve their goalkeeping problems. As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the Blues are keen on the France international but face competition from Aston Villa.

Ad

Maignan has been one of the best keepers in Serie A since joining AC Milan in 2021 from Lille. The Frenchman has made 151 appearances for the Rossoneri till date, conceding 158 goals and keeping 55 clean sheets.

The 28-cap France international has helped AC Milan win two trophies including the Serie A title in 2021-22. It has been claimed that he is keen on a new challenge and could be available for €40 million.

Chelsea have had plenty of issues in the goalkeeping department in recent years and have never been able to replace Thibaut Courtois. Robert Sanchez is currently the number one but has been prone to errors while backup Filip Jorgensen has also failed to impress.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback