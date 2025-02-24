Bundesliga giants plotting multiple sales in the summer to fund move for Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku: Reports

Bayern Munich reportedly plan on selling multiple players in the summer transfer window to fund signing Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku. He arrived at Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig in 2023 for a reported £52 million and his current contract is valid until the summer of 2029.

Christopher Nkunku has been a regular starter in Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca's rotation in their UEFA Conference League, FA Cup, and EFL Cup this season. However, the Frenchman has been down in the pecking order for the Blues' Premier League matches, starting in only five out of the 22 league appearances he has made in this ongoing campaign.

Several reports also suggested that the 27-year-old might consider a move away from Chelsea after being unable to become a first-choice for Enzo Maresca.

Bayern Munich are considering parting ways with many of their squad to accommodate signings to further bolster their attack line. That plan includes acquiring Christopher Nkunku's signature in the summer, as per Sky Deutschland (via TribalFootball).

The aforementioned report also stated that the Bavarians have identified Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, and Bryan Zaragoza as the players they would put in the market in the upcoming transfer window. The Bundesliga giants might also consider parting ways with Joao Palhinha and Raphael Guerreiro.

Christopher Nkunku has registered 13 goals and four assists in 33 appearances across competitions for Chelsea this season.

Enzo Maresca on Chelsea's 2-1 loss against Aston Villa in PL

Enzo Maresca shared his thoughts on his squad's 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa in the Premier League on February 22, at Villa Park. Chelsea opened their scoring with Enzo Fernández's left-footed shot from close range just nine minutes into the match from an assist by Pedro Neto following a fast break.

Marco Asensio found Aston Villa's equalizer after being set up by Marcus Rashford following a set-piece situation in the 57th minute. The Spaniard struck again, taking the lead for the hosts in the 90th minute from another assist by the English winger with a cross following a corner.

During the post-match press conference, Enzo Maresca spoke about how his squad's performance has improved since their last league match, which was against Brighton and ended in a 3-0 loss for the Blues. He said (via the club's official website):

"For me personally, this is the toughest defeat of the season. That is because the reaction from Brighton has been brilliant, the performance was really good today but unfortunately in this moment, it was not enough. This is the reason why it is a tough one. I don’t think we deserved to lose the game to be honest but in this league, you have to be clinical. The difference most of the time is inside the box. Unfortunately, at 1-0 up, we had some chances that we didn’t score and then the same at 1-1. In the end, anything can happen and unfortunately we lost the game."

"This is a moment where we are unfortunately in a bad run in terms of results but we are still there. Today's performance compared to the performance at Brighton was much, much, much better," concluded Maresca.

Chelsea maintained a ball possession of 48% against Aston Villa while having seven shots on target.

