Bundesliga midfielder keen on joining Barcelona - Reports

RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo would like to join La Liga giants Barcelona if he leaves the Bundesliga club, according to Bild (h/t @ManagingBarca).

Olmo joined Leipzig from Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb for an initial sum of €20 million in 2020. He has since been a key player for the Bundesliga outfit, bagging 20 goals and 24 assists in 115 appearances across competitions.

However, the Spain international is reportedly irked by Leipzig's lack of competitiveness in domestic and European competitions. Die Roten Bullen crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after an embarrassing 8-1 aggregate defeat against Manchester City in the Round of 16.

Olmo is, thus, not too keen to extend his deal with the German outfit beyond 2024. Leipzig, meanwhile, will be tempted to cash in on the versatile midfielder this summer if he refuses to sign an extension.

The 24-year-old will certainly not be short of options if he leaves the Saxony-based club. Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have recently been credited with an interest in him.

According to Relevo, Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on Olmo's situation at Leipzig ahead of the summer. Los Blancos have reportedly already inquired about the possibility of signing the player.

It was previously claimed that the former Dinamo Zagreb star views a transfer to Real Madrid favorably. However, he prefers a move to Barcelona, as per German daily Bild.

It's worth noting that Olmo spent seven years at Barcelona's famed La Masia academy. He joined the Blaugrana from RCD Espanyol in 2007 at the age of nine before eventually leaving for Dinamo Zagreb in 2014.

The Terrassa-born midfielder did not make a senior appearance for the Camp Nou outfit during his first stint in Catalonia. It appears that he's determined to set the record straight by re-joining the club.

Can Barcelona afford Dani Olmo?

Dani Olmo is primarily an attacking midfielder but can also operate on the flanks. His versatility makes him an ideal target for Barcelona. However, the La Liga giants' financial situation could prove to be a stumbling block in their potential bid to sign the Leipzig star.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has already stressed the need for the Blaugrana to reduce their wage bill by €200 million to register new players. Leipzig, meanwhile, are likely to demand a significant sum for Olmo, so it's unclear whether Xavi's side would be able to afford him.

