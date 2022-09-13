Carlo Ancelotti requests Real Madrid to sign 25-year-old midfielder as replacement for Luka Modric: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has requested the club to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella as a replacement for Luka Modric, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional.

Modric has earned the right to retire whenever he wants with Los Blancos, and considering the fact that he is 37 years old, that time may be neigh. Despite his age, he has featured in each of Madrid's seven games across all competitions this season.

Madrid have planned for life without the Croatia international and Toni Kroos. They have signed Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in back-to-back summer transfer windows.

However, Ancelotti has identified Barella as a player capable of being a like-for-like replacement for Modric.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is in the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and it remains to be seen if he will be handed an extension. If he isn't, then he will leave the club as a free agent next summer.

Barella, on the other hand, is a wanted man in Europe after impressing at Inter since his transfer from Cagliari in 2020. I Nerazzurri worked hard to keep the midfielder at the club this summer.

The 25-year-old has played 141 matches for Inter, contributing 12 goals and 37 assists.

Liverpool are also reportedly keen to make a bid for him in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Italy international has registered one goal and two assists in six Serie A games this season. His contract at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium expires in 2026, which could make him a costly signing for potential suitors.

Real Madrid head honchos at loggerheads over club's next big midfield signing

According to the same report by El Nacional, Real Madrid owner Florentino Perez wants to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham next year.

Ancelotti, however, is said to be highly impressed by Barella's playing style and this could potentially pit the two senior figures at the club against each other.

The 19-year-old Bellingham is playing at a level beyond his age and is capable of slotting straight into Madrid's starting XI.

Barella, at 25, is more experienced but his physical stature makes him a feeble presence in defense, as compared to Bellingham who has a much sturdier build. It is worth mentioning that Real Madrid saw Casemiro join Manchester United earlier this summer.

Hence, despite Tchouameni's addition from AS Monaco, there is a gap to fill in Real Madrid's midfield, especially when Modric leaves.

Bellingham could be a much more expensive buy as Dortmund have apparently placed a £115 million price tag on the teenager.

