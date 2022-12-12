Carlo Ancelotti's stance revealed as Brazil express interest to hire Real Madrid boss as head coach: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti would be open to becoming Brazil's new manager in 2023.

Selecao are looking to fill their managerial vacancy following the departure of Tite.

The Brazilian coach left his role as the national team boss after their exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the quarter-finals.

Tite's side were knocked out of the tournament by Croatia after a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout defeat.

Brazil have earmarked Real Madrid's Ancelotti as the man they want to fill the role, and he is open to listening, per Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade.

Ancelotti wants to see out the current campaign with Los Blancos but would then accept the offer in 2023.

His current contract with the Galacticos expires in 2024.

The Italian has been a massive success at the Santiago Bernabeu, spending two spells as the La Liga giants' manager.

He rejoined Madrid from Everton in July 2021 and oversaw a La Liga and Champions League double last season.

The former Chelsea and AC Milan boss boasts a record of 55 wins, 11 draws, and as many defeats in 77 matches at the helm of Real Madrid.

However, Ancelotti is yet to dip his toe into international management, and perhaps that intrigues him heading into the latter stages of his career.

Modric compares Real Madrid to his national team

Modric, 37, is heading into the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup after Croatia shocked Brazil with a 4-2 penalty shootout victory after a 1-1 draw.

His Vartreni side stunned the football world with a win over the favorites that ultimately led to the demise of Tite.

The Los Blancos man has compared Croatia's squad to Madrid's of their semi-final encounter with Argentina on Tuesday, 13 December.

He said (via the Daily Mail):

"You could say we have the same DNA as Real Madrid because we always keep going until the end, and never give up."

Modric added:

"Everyone looks at the big countries, as we are a small country, nobody takes us into account, but we don’t have a problem with that, as others are the favourites, and we are in the shadows."

Croatia's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign holds similarities to how Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League last season.

If it had seemed that Ancelotti's men were down and out, they pulled off remarkable comeback victories.

None more so than their iconic turnaround against Manchester City in the semi-finals.

They went from trailing the Cityzens 5-3 heading into the 90th minute to coming out as winners with a memorable 6-5 win after extra time.

The Croats similarly stunned Brazil with their response after Neymar had put Selecao in front during the first half of extra time.

Croatia hit back through Bruno Petkovic with just three minutes left before winning a dramatic penalty shootout.

