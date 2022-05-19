Chelsea among 3 Premier League sides linked with 24-year-old midfielder who dreams about playing in England: Reports

The Premier League trio Chelsea, Newcastle United and Leicester City are reportedly set to do battle for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare's signature this summer.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form for PSV this season, scoring four goals and contributing as many assists in 49 appearances. A dynamic defensive midfielder, the Ivorian has been at the forefront of what has been an admirable season for the Eredivisie side.

According to Voetbal Primeur (via the Sun), Chelsea, Newcastle United and Leicester are all interested in the midfielder, who has a release clause of £34 million in his contract. Sangare has three years left to run on his current deal with PSV.

Pys @CFCPys @DailyMirror ) Chelsea are tracking 6 foot 3 defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, Sangare is one of a number of defensive midfielders under consideration by Tuchel with Chelsea unwilling to meet Declan Rice’s valuation. ( @MirrorDarren Chelsea are tracking 6 foot 3 defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, Sangare is one of a number of defensive midfielders under consideration by Tuchel with Chelsea unwilling to meet Declan Rice’s valuation. ( @MirrorDarren @DailyMirror ) https://t.co/oh8QWGSnkI

Sangare has spoken previously about his future at the Philips Stadium, telling De Telegraaf (via the Sun):

"I am a PSV player, and I am concentrating on the games we have left this season. I don't have my head in other things. After that, I'll go on holiday, and I'll have time to talk about possible next projects. But until then I don't want to worry about that."

"Playing in the Premier League is not only a dream of mine but a dream of every footballer. That is the biggest and most important league in the world."

PSV will finish the season without the Eredivisie title but did claim the KNVB Cup with a win over league-rivals Ajax.

Ibrahim Sangare could replace Chelsea midfielder Jorginho

Jorginho may depart West London this summer

Jorginho has been a mainstay in the Chelsea side since joining from Serie A side Napoli in 2018. The Italian midfielder has had a superb past year, winning the UEFA Champions League with the Blues along with the European Championships with Italy.

He was ranked third in the Ballon d'Or rankings for 2021 and won acclaim for his reliable performances at the heart of midfield. However, this season has been a mixed bag for the Italian, who hasn't perhaps lived up to the heights of his previous campaign.

The 30-year-old is reportedly the subject of interest from Juventus. Metro reports Juve chiefs have been in London to discuss a move as talks over personal terms with Jorginho are in an advanced stage.

- via According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini has landed in London to oversee a couple of transfer dealings. He will hold talks with the representatives of Chelsea and discuss the summer transfer of Jorginho.- via @_GIFN According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini has landed in London to oversee a couple of transfer dealings. He will hold talks with the representatives of Chelsea and discuss the summer transfer of Jorginho.- via @_GIFN https://t.co/hJNk4hzQvV

This could open the door for Ibrahim Sangare to come in and replace the midfielder this summer. The Ivorian has shown himself to be a consistent presence in midfield, good in possession and capable of making high-risk, high-reward passes.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar