Chelsea among 5 clubs interested in signing Liverpool star this summer - Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly among the five clubs interested in Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher in the summer. As reported by TBR Football’s chief correspondent Graeme Bailey, the Blues are monitoring the Ireland international's situation at Anfield.

The aforementioned report claims that Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Celtic and Nottingham Forest also have their sights on the Liverpool number two. Kelleher has been widely tipped to leave the Merseyside giants this summer in search of regular first-team football.

The Irishman is regarded by many as the best second-choice keeper in the Premier League. However, at 26 years of age, it's high time for him to leave the Reds and become a first-choice elsewhere.

Kelleher has been a solid deputy to one of the best keepers in the world Alisson Becker for years now. Liverpool also signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia last summer who will join the club in the summer following his loan spell with Los Ches.

It has been claimed that the Irishman is ready to leave Anfield next summer and has no shortage of suitors. Chelsea are among his biggest admirers and certainly need an upgrade on Robert Sanchez.

Sanchez has not been able to convince between the sticks at Chelsea following his reported £25 million move from Brighton in 2023. He has kept just nine clean sheets in 43 appearances for the Blues, conceding 59 times.

The Spaniard has been prone to errors during his time at Stamford Bridge having made five errors leading to goals this season. Kelleher, on the other hand, has been pretty reliable almost every time he has filled in for Alisson Becker.

Chelsea eyeing a surprise move for 28-year-old Liverpool star - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz in the summer. As claimed by Colombian news outlet Antena 2, the Blues view the 28-year-old as a target to bolster their attacking options ahead of the next season.

Diaz has been pretty solid for Liverpool since his reported £37.5 million move from FC Porto in January 2022. He has scored 36 times for the Merseyside giants while producing 16 assists in 130 appearances to date.

While he is predominantly a left winger, Arne Slot has also used him as a number nine this season where he has impressed. However, he will have only two years left in his deal at Anfield at the end of the season.

Chelsea are reportedly considering Diaz as someone who can bolster their attack in the summer. While they are not short of options on the flanks, Diaz would be an upgrade over most of their current options.

