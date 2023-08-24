Chelsea among clubs chasing 23-year-old Portugese star - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly among a number of clubs pursuing a deal for Portimonense centre-back Filipe Relvas.

Relvas joined his current club in the summer of 2020 as a free agent from Pedras Rubras and has since made 69 appearances across competitions. Left-footed centre-backs have been in demand in recent seasons and he has caught the eye of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

According to Footmercato, VfL Wolfsburg, AS Monaco, Besiktas and SL Benfica have scouted Relvas in recent months. He could cost under €10 million and has three years left on his contract with the Portimao-based outfit.

Chelsea have lost Wesley Fofana to an ACL injury for the majority of the 2023-24 season but moved quickly to sign Axel Disasi from Monaco as a replacement. They have also tied down Levi Colwill to a new six-year deal this summer despite interest from Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool.

However, they sold Kalidou Koulibaly to Al-Hilal before the start of the season and Thiago Silva, 38, is at the twilight of his playing days. Hence, the Blues could be in the market for a player who can slot into their backline in the near future.

They also have Benoit Badiashile in their ranks but the former Monaco centre-back is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea new boy still needs time before making debut

Mauricio Pochettino has stated that Moises Caicedo is ready to feature for Chelsea in their upcoming league game against Luton Town.

However, the Argentine coach added that Romeo Lavia, who cost £58 million (with add-ons), still needs time. He said before the game against the Hatters at Stamford Bridge tomorrow (25 August) [h/t Football.London]:

"Mo yes is ready to start. Lavia no. He needs a few weeks to be ready to be involved with the team. He is working to try and catch his teammates. For Romeo we need to wait a few weeks but Moises is ready."

Caicedo, 21, cost Chelsea a British-record transfer fee as they paid £115 million to Brighton for his services. Lavia, 19, has a similar profile to the Ecuador international and also plays as a defensive midfielder.

For now, 'Poch' has Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher as his senior options in central midfield. Carney Chukwuemeka, who started and scored in his team's 3-1 league loss against West Ham United on 20 August, is also making a case for frequent first minutes.