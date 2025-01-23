Chelsea to approach Manchester United over potential deal for Alejandro Garnacho: Reports

Chelsea are prepared to make an official approach to Manchester United over the transfer of forward Alejandro Garnacho this month, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Blues are looking to get an understanding of the conditions for a deal to be struck for the Argentina international.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has pointed out that Chelsea have held talks with the representatives of the 20-year-old forward, who were spotted at Stamford Bridge on Monday (Jan. 20). They will now look to beat Serie A leaders Napoli to the signature of the talented forward before the end of the January transfer window.

Napoli have had an offer of €50 million for Garnacho turned down by Manchester United, who will require a much higher fee to sell the winger. The Serie A side have turned their attention to Karim Adeyemi in the meantime as they look to secure a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Chelsea are keen on signing a forward, as well, to help their goal-shy frontline with more goals and assists, particularly following Mykhailo Mudryk's continued absence. Alejandro Garnacho fits the bill for the Blues, with his eight goals and five assists across all competitions for Ruben Amorim's side this season.

Enzo Maresca's side considered Garnacho alongside Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens for this window, but appear to have a preference for the Argentina international. Garnacho's experience in the Premier League and the national team may have set him apart in the books of the Blues' recruiters.

Chelsea set to make move for Serie A youngster: Reports

Chelsea are prepared to make a move to sign Hellas Verona midfielder Reda Belahyane in the January transfer window, as per journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. The Blues need midfield cover, having lost both Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia to injury.

Moroccan midfielder Belahyane has excelled in his 20 league appearances for Hellas Verona this season, having joined them from Nice in the summer for around €500,000. The 20-year-old first caught the attention of the Blues' scouts in the summer, and they continued to watch him throughout the first half of the 2024-25 season.

Chelsea are keen to beat the likes of AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Lazio to the signature of the young midfielder this month. He will cost in the region of €15 million and will be a direct replacement for Cesare Casadei, who is reportedly set to complete a return to his native Italy this month.

