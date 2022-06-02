Chelsea ask 23-year-old target to ‘avoid listening to proposals’ from other clubs with more financial power: Reports

According to ABC Sevilla (via Sport Witness), Chelsea have asked towering centre-back Jules Kounde to 'avoid listening to proposals from other clubs'. They are confident of signing the Frenchman this summer.

The Sevilla defender has impressed in Spain in recent years, and his performances have kept him on the Blues' radar.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Jules Kounde hasn't committed a single error leading to an opposition goal in 90 La Liga appearances following his move to Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019 Jules Kounde hasn't committed a single error leading to an opposition goal in 90 La Liga appearances following his move to Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019 😎 Jules Kounde hasn't committed a single error leading to an opposition goal in 90 La Liga appearances following his move to Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019 https://t.co/Z4HzrHC4f7

Notably, the higher-ups at Stamford Bridge were very interested in signing Kounde last summer (via Football Transfers). However, they saw their offer rejected by the Spanish outfit.

Now, as per the aforementioned Sports Witness report, Chelsea's new owners have asked Kounde's representatives to refrain from responding to clubs with bigger finances. The Blues are intent on reaching an agreement with Kounde, and the Sevillistas have been notified.

Kounde has made 133 appearances for the Spanish side in all competitions and also contributed nine goals and three assists.

Back in January, the Blues reportedly proposed a move worth €60 million for the centre-back, but it failed at the time. The Blues will look to sign the Frenchman again this summer.

Antonio Rudiger joined Real Madrid on a free transfer. Hence, Tuchel will need to fill in the massive gap in the Blues' defense left by the Germany international. If Chelsea can sign Kounde, they will enjoy renewed strength added to their backline ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Transfer loss for Chelsea as Boubacar Kamara signs for Aston Villa

According to Football London, Chelsea were interested in signing Boubacar Kamara. However, they have received a massive blow as the star will join Aston Villa this summer. Steven Gerrard's side have announced the 22-year-old, which has seen the Blues' hopes of potentially signing him dashed.

Kamara has already made 170 senior appearances in all competitions for boyhood club Marseille since making his debut six years ago. The Blues will now have to continue their search for a holding midfielder having missed out on the Frenchman.

However, they will not be the only Premier League side to miss out on Kamara. The young midfielder was also courted by Manchester United and Newcastle United. Kamara has however opted for Villa and will hope he and the club can enjoy mutual success in the seasons to come.

