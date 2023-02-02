Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech wanted in surprise loan move after failed PSG switch: Reports

Besiktas are reportedly keen to sign Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech on a loan transfer after his failed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) switch.

Ziyech, 29, was close to sealing a temporary move to PSG in the final days of last month. However, the Blues sent the incorrect documents three times, which led to the Christophe Galtier-coached side's failure to complete the winger's formal registration as a loan signing in time.

A left-footed technical operator renowned for his set-pieces, the 50-cap Morocco international has been left disappointed since then, as per The Telegraph. It is believed he will struggle to get first-team minutes at Stamford Bridge for the remainder of the 2022-23 season after the arrivals of Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix.

Football Daily @footballdaily The timeline of Hakim Ziyech’s failed move to PSG. The timeline of Hakim Ziyech’s failed move to PSG. 😱 https://t.co/3CubYIwtkU

According to Fanatik journalist Gokmen Ozcan, Besiktas are currently assessing the options to lure Ziyech away from Chelsea in the coming days. The Super Lig giants' hierarchy are making a cost assessment of a potential loan deal ahead of their February 8 winter deadline day.

Ziyech, who has a contract until June 2025 at Stamford Bridge, has made just four Premier League starts so far this campaign. He is expected to jump at another loan opportunity for first-team minutes.

Prior to being linked with PSG, Ziyech was also on the transfer radar of the likes of AC Milan, AS Roma, Newcastle United, and even Everton.

Since arriving from Ajax for a fee of around £33 million in 2020, Ziyech has scored 14 goals and laid out 11 assists in 98 games for Chelsea.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier opens up on failed move for Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

Speaking after his team's 3-1 Ligue win at Montpellier, PSG manager Christophe Galtier shed light on Hakim Ziyech's failed move. He said:

"For various reasons, we could not make it work with the player we targeted. I have quality players, the young people will have their chance to play in this second part of the season. Obviously, in a busy schedule, you have to be careful with injuries and fatigue."

Sharing his thoughts on Chelsea's shortcomings, Galtier continued:

"I'm satisfied with the squad we had at the start of the season. Unfortunately, we could have reinforced it following the departure of Pablo [Sarabia to Wolverhampton Wanderers on a £4.4 million deal]. We could not do it. I believe that the responsibility does not lie with our club. That's how it is, that's life, we look ahead."

Poll : 0 votes