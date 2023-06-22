Chelsea attacker Romelu Lukaku subject of shock interest from European giants: Reports

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is attracting transfer interest from Serie A giants AC Milan, according to Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Lukaku's future is under the spotlight once again, with his loan deal with Inter Milan expiring in nine days. He is due to return to Stamford Bridge, where he has a contract until 2026. However, the Belgium international reportedly does not have a place in the Blues' plans.

Inter have expressed their interest to take Lukaku on loan again, according to the aforementioned source. Nerazzurri's sporting director Piero Ausilio floated the idea of extending the striker's stay in Milan during a recent trip to London. They hope that the player's desire to continue with them will help facilitate a new deal.

AC Milan, meanwhile, have entered the race to sign Lukaku, as per the report. Unlike their local rivals, the Rossoneri are prepared to buy the forward from Chelsea. The Blues, who are busy selling players to balance their books after spending over €700 million across the last two windows, could be more than happy to negotiate with Stefano Pioli's side.

It's worth noting that the London giants shelled out €109 million plus add-ons to sign Lukaku from Inter in 2021. However, they could reportedly sanction the Belgian's exit for €40 million this summer as they look to cut their losses on him. It's a sum that Inter cannot afford as things stand, but Milan can.

Although Chelsea would prefer to sell Lukaku to Milan instead of loaning him again to Inter, the player's wish could be decisive. The Nerazzurri hope that he will not choose to join their arch-rivals. It thus remains to be seen if they can reach a compromise with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Lukaku bagged 14 goals and seven assists from 37 appearances across competitions for Inter last term. Only Lautaro Martinez (28) scored more times than him for the Serie A club. In his permanent stint with the European giants between 2019 and 2021, he netted 64 goals and provided 16 assists in 95 games.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku rejects Saudi Arabia move

It was reported earlier this month that Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal were interested in Romelu Lukaku. It appeared that the Riyadh-based club had turned their attention to the Chelsea striker after missing out on Lionel Messi, who opted to join Inter Miami. According to French outlet Foot Mercato, talks over a possible transfer between the two parties took place in Paris.

Al-Za'eem offered Lukaku a deal worth €20 million a year if the report is to be believed. They were prepared to negotiate a transfer with the Blues if their talks with the striker proved fruitful. However, the Belgian responded to Al-Hilal's offer by demanding €90 million a year in wages.

Lukaku's hefty wage demands saw the Saudi Pro League club end their interest in him. As per Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato, they have turned their attention towards other targets. The Chelsea star, meanwhile, has decided to stay in Europe.

