Chelsea back in talks to sign 23-year-old striker as part of Romelu Lukaku swap deal: Reports 

Chelsea are back in talks to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in a deal that could see Romelu Lukaku head in the opposite direction, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Serbian striker has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge since the beginning of the ongoing transfer window. However, a move hasn't materialized so far.

Chelsea have been active in the summer transfer window in bid to offer a balanced squad to new head coach Mauricio Pochettino. The attacking department seems to have also been prioritized for reinforcement, with the Blues having signed Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, and Angelo Gabriel already.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that the Blues are back in talks for Vlahovic, which could possibly be a response to Pochettino's recent pleas for more signings.

Romano added that the option of signing the 23-year-old striker was previously rejected by the Blues in July. A move for Vlahovic could also involve out-of-favour Chelsea striker Lukaku, who is currently the subject of transfer interest from Juventus.

The Old Lady have identified Lukaku as their priority sighing this summer to strengthen their attack if Vlahovic leaves the club.

It will be interesting to see if the Serbian striker eventually secures a move to Stamford Bridge this summer. He scored 14 goals for Juventus across all competitions last season.

Mauricio Pochettino makes wish for new striker signing at Chelsea

The Blues' head coach began his tenure with a trophy, albeit in pre-season, by clinching the recently concluded PL Summer Series in the USA.

Pochettino's men defeated Brighton & Hove Albion (4-3) and Fulham (2-0), while drawing their second game against Newcastle United (1-1). They secured the top spot with seven points from three games.

There have been a few positives in his team's performance during their ongoing pre-season fixtures, notably the duo of Nkunku and Jackson, who have looked lethal in front of goal.

Speaking about the duo's performance after the victory against Fulham, Pochettino stated they both compliment each other. However, he stressed the need for a striker signing. He said (via Metro):

"Today I think we are happy with their performance and I think they can compliment [each other] really well."

"Yes of course [we could sign another attacker], or maybe we can – like I was talking before – we are able, the club, to add some different profiles, or different players, that can help us then of course we are open."