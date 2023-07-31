"If I say some numbers, I can create a problem" - Mauricio Pochettino fires transfer warning to Chelsea hierarchy after Fulham win 

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has urged the club's hierarchy to reinforce key areas at the club. The Argentine manager insists that the Blues must bolster their options in the defense department.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Mauricio Pochettino admits that Chelsea still require ins and outs this transfer window to find squad balance. ⚖️ 🗣️ “We need to add players because maybe in another position we miss some players to build a balanced squad to have the possibility to compete for the position.”Mauricio Pochettino admits that Chelsea still require ins and outs this transfer window to find squad balance. ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/4x0BxxB2kH

Chelsea secured a 2-0 victory over Fulham on Sunday (30 July) and lifted the Premier League Summer Series trophy thanks to goals from Thiago Silva and Christopher Nkunku.

Following the encounter, Pochettino was asked about the summer transfer window and reports suggesting that the Blues have agreed to sign AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi for €45 million.

The Argentine manager replied (as quoted by Metro):

"You know more than me! With (Wesley) Fofana’s injury, I think it’s obvious that maybe we need to reinforce this area (defence). We need experience in midfield. My information is a player that is from France that they will sign (Lesley Ugochukwu) with the idea for some loan time."

He added:

"I don’t know (how many new signings I need) because if I say some numbers, after I can create a problem. For me, it’s important, the club is working really hard to try and improve all of the areas."

Pochettino further stated on Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson's performances and the possibility of bringing in a new striker this summer:

"Today we were happy with the performance and they can compliment very well. Yes, of course, maybe we can add some different profile or different player who can help us, of course we are open."

It remains to be seen how the West London outfit will reinforce their squad this summer.

"You need players with experience" - Chelsea icon Frank Leboeuf explains why the Blues should stop pursuit of long-term target

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has urged his former club not to pursue Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer. The Frenchman believes the West London outfit requires players with more experience.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Brighton remain on their stance after £80m bid revealed and turned down yesterday. But it didn’t change Chelsea plans.



Chelsea keep contacts/talks alive. Chelsea have not left the negotiations for Moisés Caicedo, despite reports on Thursday. Deal on, as of today.Brighton remain on their stance after £80m bid revealed and turned down yesterday. But it didn’t change Chelsea plans.Chelsea keep contacts/talks alive. pic.twitter.com/blSitDz5xr

The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for the Ecuadorian international. Most recently, they had a £80 million bid for the midfielder rejected by the Seagulls, as per reports.

Leboeuf believes the club's midfield department is lacking experience at the moment, given the departures of seasoned midfielders like Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, and N'Golo Kante.

The Frenchman said (via HITC):

“I love the player. What he showed last season was absolutely fantastic and one of the best players in his position right now. It’s not, for me, what Chelsea should look for. They have no experience players in the middle of the park. That is what lacking the most for me at Chelsea."

He added:

“They lost Kovacic, Kante and Jorginho before the end of the season, and they didn’t replace them. Caicedo is a great player, but he hasn’t got the experience that I am looking for and will be needed in the middle of the park for Chelsea.”

Chelsea have led a mass exodus this summer with players like Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Edouard Mendy among others, all leaving the club.