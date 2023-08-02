Chelsea and Bayern Munich involved in transfer battle for £17 million-rated goalkeeper – Reports

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are allegedly set to battle it out in the race to snap up Valencia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer.

Mamardashvili, 22, has emerged as one of the most promising goalkeepers in the world due to his matured performances between the sticks last season. He helped Los Che avoid relegation from the La Liga, guiding them to a 16th-placed finish in the league standings.

A left-footed towering shot-stopper blessed with reflexes and kicking abilities, the Georgian featured in every minute of Valencia's La Liga campaign last time around. He kept seven clean sheets in 38 league matches, and also registered two shutouts in four domestic cup games.

Now, according to Todofichajes, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have both expressed an interest in signing the Dinamo Tbilisi youth product. Both the clubs are currently on the hunt for a promising number one.

Meanwhile, Valencia are open to offloading Mamardashvili if an offer of around £17 million is tabled in the near future. However, both Chelsea and Bayern are keen to offer £13 million for the player's services.

Earlier this summer, Valencia were hoping to earn around £21 million for their shot-stopper. However, they have lowered their asking price considering the end of the ongoing window is knocking on the door.

Mamardashvili, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2027, joined his current club from Dinamo Tbilisi on a loan deal in 2021. He secured a permanent switch to them for £750,000 in the winter of 2022.

So far, Mamardashvili has made 63 overall appearances for Valencia.

Why are Chelsea and Bayern Munich keen to snap up a new goalkeeper this summer?

Chelsea, who are currently refreshing their squad, have sold Edouard Mendy to Al-Ahli for a fee of £16 million this summer. They currently have Kepa Arrizabalaga as their first-choice option, but are believed to be interested in introducing competition ahead of the next campaign.

Apart from the Spaniard, Chelsea also have Gabriel Slonina and Marcus Bettinelli as two backup goalkeepers. However, Slonina could be sent out on loan soon and Bettinelli is likely to stay as third-choice.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are likely to lose Yann Sommer soon with Inter Milan keen to rope in the Swiss as a replacement for Andre Onana. They are also said to be preparing for life after Manuel Neuer, who is in the final year of his deal at the Allianz Arena.