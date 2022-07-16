Chelsea and Bayern Munich told to pay €90 million for target - Reports

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus are seeking a fee in the region of €90 million for the 22-year-old. German giants Bayern Munich are expected to submit a new offer for the Dutch in the near future.

The Bavarians parted ways with German centre-back Niklas Sule, who ran down his contract with the club and joined Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer earlier this month. The Bundesliga champions will now be eager to sign a world-class defender to replace Sule.

Meanwhile, Chelsea parted ways with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen after the expiration of their contracts on June 30. The club are expected to replace the duo with two top-quality centre-backs this summer.

Thomas Tuchel's side have signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for £33 million. As per Football.london, the club are keen to sign Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



New official bid coming soon for Matthijs de Ligt, Juve want around €90/100m.



Bayern will insist with RB Leipzig for Konrad Laimer.



Gnabry extends his contract until 2026, done. Bayern are already planning for the next moves after selling LewandowskiNew official bid coming soon for Matthijs de Ligt, Juve want around €90/100m.Bayern will insist with RB Leipzig for Konrad Laimer.Gnabry extends his contract until 2026, done. Bayern are already planning for the next moves after selling Lewandowski 🚨 #FCBayern ▫️ New official bid coming soon for Matthijs de Ligt, Juve want around €90/100m.▫️ Bayern will insist with RB Leipzig for Konrad Laimer.▫️ Gnabry extends his contract until 2026, done. https://t.co/sZjb8th63J

Matthijs de Ligt rose through the youth ranks at Ajax before making his debut for the Eredivisie side during the 2016-17 campaign. He evolved into one of the most promising young talents in Europe during his time with the Dutch club and earned himself a €75 million move to Juventus in 2019.

The Dutchman has gone on to make 117 appearances for the club in all competitions and has helped the Bianconeri win a Serie A title and a Coppa Italia.

Despite De Ligt being a key member of Massimiliano Allegri's starting line-up, Juventus could be open to the prospect of selling the Dutchman if they receive a bid in the region of €90 million.

Juventus eye Pau Torres as a potential replacement for Chelsea and Bayern Munich target Matthijs de Ligt

Bayern München v Villarreal CF Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Juventus are reportedly resigned to the fact that Matthijs de Ligt will leave the club as per 90min. The defender failed to reach an agreement over a contract extension due to his salary demands.

The Dutchman has been heavily courted by Bayern Munich and Chelsea. The Bianconeri are, therefore, likely to attempt to sign a replacement for him this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Massimiliano Allegri's side have identified Pau Torres as De Ligt's potential replacement. The Spaniard helped Villarreal win the 2019-20 Europa League and reach the semi-finals of last season's Champions League. He also played a key role in Spain's run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 last summer.

Torres is expected to make the move to one of Europe's elite clubs in the near future. His ball-playing skills and technical ability make him the ideal replacement for De Ligt at Juventus.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far