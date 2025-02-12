Chelsea and Bayern Munich will be asked to pay between €80m to €100m for target if Bundesliga club miss out on UCL windfall: Reports

Chelsea have received a boost in their efforts to sign Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. According to Sport Bild (via GOAL), Borussia Dortmund will cash in on the 20-year-old if they fail to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Bynoe-Gittens has been in sensational form for the Bundesliga side this campaign, registering 11 goals and five assists from 32 games across competitions. However, Dortmund are currently 11th in the league table, seven points adrift of RB Leipzig in fourth.

Missing out on a place in the Champions League next season could have a financial impact on the BVB. Should that happen, they will turn to player sales to raise funds.

Dortmund have apparently identified Bynoe-Gittens among the players who will be sacrificed and will let the Englishman go for €80-100 million. Chelsea are attentive to the situation although Bayern Munich are also in the race.

The Blues were in the market for attacking reinforcements in the winter transfer window but failed to get any deals across the line. The London giants remain on the hunt for a new left forward and a new striker and are likely to invest in attack in the summer.

Bynoe-Gittens could be an option for the job, and he fits Chelsea's recent youth-oriented transfer policy as well. The Blues also have the funds to script a blockbuster move for the Englishman at the end of this season.

Will Chelsea sign an Ipswich striker in the summer?

Chelsea have laid the groundwork to sign Liam Delap this summer, according to journalist and club insider Simon Phillips. The Blues remain on the hunt for a new No. 9 after missing out on Victor Osimhen last summer.

Nicolas Jackson has endured a recent dip in form while Christopher Nkunku remains linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge. The situation has forced the London giants to scout the market for an upgrade and they have reportedly identified Delap as an option.

The 22-year-old has scored eight goals and set up two more from 32 games for Ipswich Town this season and is under contract at Portman Road until 2029. Chelsea are pleased with his efforts, but a move isn't set in stone yet.

The Blues are keeping their options open if they miss out on Delap. Interestingly, Manchester City reportedly have a £20 million buyback clause in the player's contract that could complicate matters. The London giants, meanwhile, will have to pay £50 million to sign the Englishman.

