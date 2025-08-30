Chelsea block Nicolas Jackson's loan move to Bayern Munich after agreeing stunning deal - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly decided to block Nicolas Jackson's loan move to Bayern Munich\. The FIFA Club World Cup champions have asked the striker to return after the hamstring injury to Liam Delap on Saturday, August 30.

According to a report by David Ornstein in The Athletic, Chelsea have informed Bayern Munich that they will not allow Jackson to complete his loan move to the Bundesliga side. The striker was on his way to Germany when Delap picked up an injury during the 2-0 win over Fulham.

Italian manager Enzo Maresca admitted that they were lacking options in attack following the injury to Delap. He admitted that they needed to find a quick solution and said:

"When you have two strikers it is enough, when one of them is injured for weeks it is not enough. Today we played for more than one hour with Tyrique and he did brilliant. The last time he played as a No 9 was against Manchester United last year. We tried to use different solutions. If you remember there were some games where we used Pedro (Neto) as a No 9. But for sure when you have two proper No 9's it is enough."

Bayern Munich had a £13 million deal agreed on Saturday, August 30, with an option to buy him next summer for £56 million. The striker has nine years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, after signing an extension last summer.

Nicolas Jackson was training with Chelsea first team amid transfer talks

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca spoke to the media earlier this month and admitted that Nicolas Jackson was sitting out of the West Ham United clash because of his transfer status. He revealed that the striker was training with the first team and said (via ESPN):

"He is available but he is not going to be part of the squad because as we already said, we have two strikers, two players in that position and also we know that something can happen before the transfer window closes."

When asked if a deal was close, Maresca said:

"No idea to be honest, no idea. You know already from last season that I prefer to be focused on the training sessions, preparing the game and these kind of things, I don't know."

Chelsea signed Liam Delap and Joao Pedro earlier this summer and were the two striker options Enzo Maresca was going to reply on this season before the injury to Delap.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More