Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has 'little interest' in signing Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is not sold on the idea of signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer, according to The Independent.

Ronaldo has one more year remaining on his contract with Manchester United. However, he has asked the Red Devils to allow him to leave the club if they receive a satisfactory offer this summer.

Napoli have been credited with an interest in signing the Portugal international, while Bayern Munich are also aware of his situation. Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has met with his agent Jorge Mendes to discuss the state of affairs.

There have been suggestions that the Blues are considering a move for Ronaldo, with the new ownership intrigued by the idea. However, they are yet to make a final decision regarding the same.

The owners, though, are prepared to allow Tuchel to make decisions regarding transfers this summer.And, the German has 'little interest' in pursuing a deal for the 37-year-old, according to the aforementioned source.

Ronaldo thus faces the prospect of staying at Manchester United beyond this transfer window. Mendes has been investigating the possibility of a move for his client, but has so far found options limited, as per the report.

What could Chelsea's lack of interest mean for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo sealed a sensational return to Manchester United last summer, re-joining the club 12 years after leaving them for Real Madrid. He was the Red Devils' top scorer last term, with 24 goals to his name from 38 matches.

However, the Old Trafford outfit's failure to secure Champions League football has cast doubt on his future. The lack of transfer activity at the club this summer is also said to have concerned him.

But, those close to Ronaldo believe the level of his agitation has been 'overplayed', according to The Independent. There have been suggestions that he has not reported for pre-season training to force his way out of the club.

The forward is not part of the Manchester United squad that is headed to Thailand ahead of a friendly against Liverpool. However, he has a genuine reason for his absence if the report is to be believed.

Erik ten Hag's side have also accepted Ronaldo's reasons for missing training. The club have also maintained that the Portugal captain is not up for sale this summer.

