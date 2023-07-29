Chelsea cautious of signing 21-year-old star due to injury concerns - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise but are monitoring his injury situation before making an official bid.

Olise has put in impressive performances on the right wing since joining Crystal Palace from Reading in 2021. He has made appearances, scoring six goals and providing 19 assists.

The 21-year-old is adept at beating a defender on the touchline and is also good at set pieces. Hence, he has attracted plenty of interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City (via Daily Mail). Olise has a release clause worth £35 million in his contract, which expires in 2026.

As per RMC Sport, the Blues have already submitted a £39 million offer for the winger. This is because they want to make the payment in installments rather than in a single lump sum, which they will have to do if they trigger the release clause.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dispelled such rumors, claiming that the west London side are waiting for more information on Olise's injury. The winger suffered a hamstring tear while playing for France at the U21 European Championships. He will likely miss the start of the Premier League.

Romano said on his 'Here We Go' podcast:

“Chelsea really likes Michael Olise; this is true. There is no bid, and Chelsea know there is a £35 million release clause, but they are waiting to hear about the injury first before they could attack the situation but let’s see.”

Olise registered two goals and 11 assists in 40 games across competitions last season. He also scored one goal in two games at the U21 Euros before suffering the injury.

Chelsea target will move to Manchester United if opportunity arises: Reports

As per Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan, Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus will move to Manchester United if they make an attempt to sign him.

The Ghana international is looking to leave Ajax this summer and has plenty of interest from the Premier League. As per The Express, Chelsea are close to agreeing on personal terms with Kudus. Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion are also interested.

The attacking midfielder, who can also operate as a right winger, has contributed 23 goals and 11 assists in 84 games for Ajax.

The 22-year-old's preference, though, would be to join Manchester United due to his relationship with manager Erik ten Hag. The Ghanaian made 42 appearances under the Dutchman at Ajax, registering five goals and four assists.

However, the Red Devils are currently engrossed in bringing in striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.