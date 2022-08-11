Chelsea closely following 21-year-old defender previous linked with Manchester United: Reports

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea are closely following AS Monaco starlet and former Manchester United target Benoit Badiashile, a report from L’Equipe (via Sportwitness) has claimed.

Badiashile, 21, has attracted interest from two of the most prestigious clubs in Europe. While Manchester United were once interested in the player, his current suitors include La Liga outfit Sevilla and Premier League giants Chelsea.

The Blues recently conducted business with the French outfit, sending Malang Sarr on a season-long loan to AS Monaco. As per the aforementioned report, the two parties could once again hold talks, this time to discuss a possible move for Badiashile.

It is believed that the center-back could contemplate moving away from Monaco, to play for a club that will compete in the Champions League this season.

Monaco’s elimination from the qualifiers (at the hands of PSV Eindhoven) has supposedly made the club a little less attractive to the young defender. While Badiashile is not eager to push for a move, he has reportedly become more attentive to offers from his potential suitors.

Sport Witness @Sport_Witness



sportwitness.co.uk/chelsea-follow… #cfc Benoit Badiashile | Chelsea following 21-year-old ‘closely’ – Failure to qualify for CL could see him ‘listen’ to offers Benoit Badiashile | Chelsea following 21-year-old ‘closely’ – Failure to qualify for CL could see him ‘listen’ to offerssportwitness.co.uk/chelsea-follow… #cfc

Chelsea are yet to make an offer for the former Manchester United target. Considering he has just under two years left on his contract (June 2024), the offer might have to be pretty lucrative. The deal will not go through unless either the Pensioners or the Andalusian club submit an offer that suits Monaco.

Badiashile was promoted to Monaco's senior team in 2018. He has played 119 games for the club across competitions, recording four goals and three assists.

Manchester United and Chelsea have tricky waters to navigate in the Premier League this weekend

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils fell to a shock 2-1 home defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (August 7). The day before (August 6), Tuchel’s Blues traveled to Everton and narrowly escaped with a 1-0 win. Jorginho scored the only game of the match from the penalty spot.

Matchday 2 of the Premier League matchday is set to bring tougher challenges for the two Premier League heavyweights. While United are set to travel to Brentford (August 13), the Pensioners will square off against an in-form Tottenham Hotspur (August 14) at home in the first big London derby of the season.

Bobby Vincent @BobbyVincentFL football.london/chelsea-fc/new… Kalidou Koulibaly is very confident ahead of Chelsea's clash with Spurs this weekend. The 31yo is expected to feature yet again after his very impressive PL debut at Everton on Saturday. #CFC Kalidou Koulibaly is very confident ahead of Chelsea's clash with Spurs this weekend. The 31yo is expected to feature yet again after his very impressive PL debut at Everton on Saturday. #CFC football.london/chelsea-fc/new…

Brentford come into the match on the back of a 2-2 draw with Leicester City, while Spurs bagged a massive 4-1 victory over Southampton in their Premier League opener.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United will need to step up to come out of the weekend unscathed.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar