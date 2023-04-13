Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly disturbs the calm of Real Madrid by attempting to sign key player: Reports

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is reportedly planning a raid on Real Madrid for Eduardo Camavinga. He wants to add the Frenchman to the squad as they look to sign a midfielder.

As per a report in El Nacional, Chelsea want to take Camavinga to London and are looking to lure him by offering to play him in his favorite position. The Frenchman wants to play as a midfielder, but the position is occupied by Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde and there are rumors about a move for Jude Bellingham.

Carlo Ancelotti has been playing the Frenchman as a left-back as Ferland Mendy is out injured. The manager has admitted that the player hates playing there and was quoted by GOAL saying:

"He has surprised us all as a left-back. I'm liking him a lot. Alaba returns on Sunday, we'll see. The team suffers less behind because he works well. He has played very little in this position, but he creates a lot of danger in the opposite field. And he also has defensive work. He doesn't like it, but we do."

Carlo Ancelotti is a huge fan of Eduardo Camavinga

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Eduardo Camavinga is a hard worker in training and joked that he deserves a Master's degree. He added that the midfielders are learning from seniors and was quoted by OneFootball saying:

"These young people, like Camavinga, (Fede) Valverde and others, have to know what they have in front of them, which are the ones we have mentioned before: (Luka) Modric, (Toni) Kroos and Casemiro. They are competing with the best in the world and they must evaluate and understand that in the future they will be the ones playing there."

He added:

"Camavinga has immense quality and power, but he must learn and gain experience and knowledge for the position in which he plays. He doesn't have it yet, but he's only 19 years old! Every day that he trains with Modric, Kroos or Casemiro is a master's degree for Camavinga. I'm sure he learns more from what he sees his teammates do in training than from what I tell him!"

Real Madrid signed Camavinga from Rennes in 2021 and see him as a key part of their future.

