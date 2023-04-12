Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly to lead meeting with Barcelona star in a bid to convince the La Liga player to join the Blues - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly scheduled a second meeting with Barcelona midfielder Gavi, where the club’s co-owner, Todd Boehly, himself will try to sell the project to the teenager.

Last week, Spanish outlet Diario AS claimed that Chelsea had held a meeting with Gavi’s representatives to discuss a possible summer transfer. It was claimed that the talks between the two parties were positive, paving the road for more in-depth meetings in the future. According to AS’ latest report, a second meeting has now been scheduled, in which Boehly himself is set to appear.

It has been claimed that the meeting will be led by co-owner Boehly, with Gavi’s parents in attendance. During the meeting, Boehly is expected to explain to Gavi’s parents the importance of their son to Chelsea’s ambitious project. It has been reported that Gavi's parents could directly ask Boehly questions about Chelsea.

According to the report, however, the 18-year-old wants to remain at Camp Nou, but Chelsea will not leave any stone unturned to make him change his mind.

Gavi, who made his debut under Ronald Koeman last season, will become a free agent after June 30, 2023. Currently registered as a youth team player, Gavi has seen his senior team registration fall apart twice already.

Last summer, Barcelona failed to complete his registration due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions. In January, Gavi became a first-teamer and even played a few games in his new No. 6 jersey. The registration, however, was overturned after it was proven that Barcelona didn’t file the registration before the transfer window closed on January 31.

The Spain international has thus far played 87 games for the Camp Nou outfit in all competitions, scoring four times and claiming 12 assists.

Xavi set to sign a two-year extension with Barcelona

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona have offered Xavi a two-year extension on top of the current contract, which would keep him at the club until June 2026. President Joan Laporta recently revealed that he was contemplating giving the coach an extension, claiming that Xavi was the best man to take the club forward.

Xavi, too, is happy with the club's hierarchy and will reportedly have no issues agreeing to financial terms and sporting planning conditions. Negotiations are set to take place over the month of April and the announcement could come after Barcelona win the La Liga title in May.

The Blaugrana currently have a 13-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table and have already won the Supercopa de Espana. Xavi has thus far managed them in 80 matches since November 2021, scoring 2.09 points on average.

