Chelsea have concrete interest in Premier League star; £60 million will seal the deal - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is a serious target for Premier League giants Chelsea in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Chelsea have already agreed deals for David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos, with the winter transfer window yet to open. They are also making progress in their efforts to sign AS Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile.

The Blues intend to continue bolstering their ranks in January as they prepare for the second half of the season. It appears signing a top midfielder is also at the top of their wishlist in the winter transfer window.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Argentina international Enzo Fernandez in recent days. They are even said to have opened direct talks with Benfica over a deal for him.

The Primeira Liga giants, though, are adamant that they will only sell Fernandez if the €106 million release clause in his contract is activated. The London giants are thus aware that signing the Argentinean in January could prove to be tricky.

It emerged on Thursday (December 30) that Graham Potter's side are looking at potential alternatives for the 21-year-old. Fernandez's Argentina teammate Mac Allister has been mooted as an option for them.

According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea hold a concrete interest in the Brighton midfielder. They have even reportedly turned their attention toward the 23-year-old Argentinean.

Football Insider @footyinsider247 FI SOURCES!



- Chelsea have a “concrete” interest in signing Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.



- It is believed that the midfielder will cost £60million.



- A mega-money deal for Enzo Fernandez may prove too prohibitive in the January window.



#CFC FI SOURCES!- Chelsea have a “concrete” interest in signing Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.- It is believed that the midfielder will cost £60million.- A mega-money deal for Enzo Fernandez may prove too prohibitive in the January window. 🚨 FI SOURCES! 🚨- Chelsea have a “concrete” interest in signing Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. ⭐- It is believed that the midfielder will cost £60million. 💸- A mega-money deal for Enzo Fernandez may prove too prohibitive in the January window. ❌#CFC

Mac Allister notably played under Potter during the latter's stint as Brighton's manager. The Englishman was notably in charge of the Seagulls for three years before moving to London in September.

The midfielder has a contract with Brighton until 2025, with the club having the option to extend it by another year. However, they could be tempted to cash in on him if they receive a £60 million bid, as per the report.

How has Chelsea target Mac Allister fared for Brighton?

Brighton acquired Mac Allister's services from Argentinean club Argentinos Juniors in January 2019. He spent time away on loan at Boca Juniors before making his senior debut for them in March 2020.

The midfielder has since gone on to make 86 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls. All but none of those appearances notably came under current Chelsea manager Potter.

He found the back of the net 13 times and provided six assists for his teammates in those matches. It now remains to be seen if a move away from the Amex Stadium is on the cards for him in January.

Poll : 0 votes