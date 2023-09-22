Chelsea confident of winning race to sign Arsenal-linked star in January - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly confident of beating Arsenal to the signing of Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January.

talkSPORT reports that the Blues could make their move for Toney as early as the winter transfer window. The west Londoners want to get a deal sorted so as to not risk competition from rival Premier League clubs.

Toney, 27, has been undergoing an eight-month ban for breaking FA rules regarding betting. However, he will make his return to action after that suspension drops in January.

The England international has been back in training with Brentford ahead of his return in just over three months. Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be spearheading the club's pursuit of the Bees frontman. His side have performed disappointingly in front of goal with just seven goals scored in six games across competitions.

Toney was one of the Premier League's in-form strikers last season, bagging 21 goals in 35 games across competitions. 20 of those goals came in the league and he finished third in the goalscoring charts, behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Brentford are demanding around £60 million for their forward who joined Thomas Frank's side back in 2020. He has been vital for the club in their journey from the EFL Championship to the top half of the English top-flight.

However, Chelsea aren't the only club interested as Arsenal have also taken notice of Toney's impressive performances at the Gtech Community Stadium. Reports claim that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has identified the English striker as an option to bolster his attack.

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly also interested in Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins once admitted he dreams of playing for Arsenal.

Reports claim that Chelsea and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on Aston Villa frontman Ollie Watkins. The 27-year-old has made a fine start to the season and has earned praise for his consistent performances under Unai Emery.

Watkins has bagged three goals and two assists in eight games across competitions so far this season. That follows a campaign that saw him net 16 goals in 40 games in all competitions.

It could be that whichever London rival misses out on Toney turns their attention to Watkins. His manager Emery has backed him to soon earn a call-up to the England national team amid his fine displays (via Birmingham Mail):

“I think he is close to the national team and that is good because we have our collective challenge here but it is also necessary for every player to have personal challenges as well."

Watkins has two years left on his contract with Villa having joined the Midlands outfit from Brentford who replaced him with Toney. The Villains could demand around £50-60 million for his services.