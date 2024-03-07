Chelsea to consider swooping for PL rivals' boss as Mauricio Pochettino's replacement: Reports

Sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs claims Chelsea could turn to Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe if they part ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues boss has come under pressure amid a disappointing debut season at Stamford Bridge. His side sit 11th in the Premier League, 19 points off the top four with 11 games remaining.

Chelsea suffered an agonizing 1-0 loss (a.e.t) to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup (February 25) placing huge doubts over Pochettino's future. The Argentine tactician has over a year left on his contract but could be in the firing line if results don't improve.

Thus, Jacobs claims that the Blues' co-owners may have Howe in their sights and his future at St James' Park is uncertain. The CBS journalist wrote for GIVEMESPORT:

"Hansi Flick and Julen Lopetegui could be looked at, and even Eddie Howe should he leave Newcastle."

Howe earned major plaudits last season after guiding the Magpies to UEFA Champions League qualification. His side finished fourth in the league, eight places above 12th-placed Chelsea.

However, the wheels have started coming off for Howe and Newcastle this season. They crashed out of the Champions League in the group stages and their hopes of a top-four finish are in jeopardy. They sit eighth, 15 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Despite this, the west Londoners may be enticed by Howe's work at St James' Park. The English coach lifted the Tyneside giants out of a relegation battle and rebuilt them into a top-four contender. He's overseen 56 wins in 113 games in charge.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino hailed Eddie Howe as one of the best managers in England

Mauricio Pochettino is an admirer of Eddie Howe.

Pochettino gave his own verdict on Howe when Chelsea met Newcastle back in November. The Argentine coach touched on the Englishman's work in transforming the Magpies (via football.london):

"Great manager, one of the best coaches in England. Need to remember he arrived when Newcastle was bottom and look where Newcastle is."

Howe had the opportunity to showcase his managerial abilities on the European stage this season. His side finished bottom of Group F in the Champions League which was the group of death, consisting of Borussia Dortmund, PSG, and AC Milan.

However, Howe oversaw a famous 4-1 home win against PSG. His side romped to victory and handed the Ligue 1 giants their worst group-stage defeat since 2004.

Pochettino added:

"We know very well they are doing a fantastic job, Eddie is still young but with experience, one of the most talented coaches in Europe."

Chelsea may look at Howe's record of developing talent as a good fit for their current project. Pochettino has struggled to get the best out of a youthful squad at Stamford Bridge, boasting the likes of Enzo Fernandez, 23, and Moises Caicedo, 22.