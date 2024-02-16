Chelsea consider two PL strikers as alternatives to PSG target Victor Osimhen: Reports

Chelsea may reportedly turn to Ivan Toney or Evan Ferguson if Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat them to the signing of Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella reports that the Blues are weighing up other options as the Parisians set their sights on Osimhen. The Nigerian frontman has become the Ligue 1 giants' top target to replace Kylian Mbappe who looks to be heading to Real Madrid this summer.

Chelsea have an interest in Brentford's Toney and they were linked with the England international in January. The 27-year-old recently returned from an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules and has bagged three goals in four outings.

Toney finished third in the Premier League Golden Boot race last season with 20 goals in 33 games. Bees boss Thomas Frank has admitted that he expects the former Newcastle United youngster to depart this summer (via TEAMTalk):

"It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer. We also know what he is worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now."

Toney is believed to be valued by Brentford at £80 million and he has just over a year left on his contract. Chelsea will likely have to battle Arsenal for his signature as Mikel Arteta is interested in the forward.

Meanwhile, the west Londoners are also monitoring Brighton & Hove Albion's Ferguson. The 19-year-old is viewed as one of English football's brightest talents, registering six goals and two assists in 29 games across competitions this season.

Brighton could demand £120 million for Ferguson as they reportedly slapped that price tag on him last season. He has five years left on his contract having only signed a new six-year contract last November.

William Gallas expects Chelsea to sign Osimhen this summer amid interest from PSG

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has predicted Osimhen to arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer. It should be noted that the Frenchman's comments came before PSG were linked with a move for the Nigeria international to replace Mbappe.

Gallas gave a glowing assessment of Osimhen by comparing him to Blues legend Didier Drogba. He told Genting Casino:

"I think they will sign Osimhen in the summer. I don’t know Victor that well but he’s similar to Drogba. Didier was so strong but with Osimhen, he is also very quick. I’m sure he’ll do a lot of damage in the Premier League.”

Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli this summer despite signing a new deal in December last year that runs out in 2026. That contract reportedly has a release clause of £112 million.

The 25-year-old is regarded as one of Europe's most potent frontmen. He's bagged eight goals and three assists in 18 games across competitions this season. He won Serie A's Golden Boot last season with 26 goals in 32 games.