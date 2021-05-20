Chelsea contact Bayern Munich ace over a potential summer move - Reports

According to Sky Germany, Chelsea have made contact with Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski over a potential move in June.

Signing a new striker is manager Thomas Tuchel's top priority this summer. Chelsea are keen on signing Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland and have also spoken to Harry Kane's representatives.

However, Sky Germany reports that if Chelsea convince Robert Lewandowski to join them, the Blues are ready to give up on signing both Kane and Haaland.

Despite qualifying for the Champions League final, Chelsea do not have a striker who can consistently score 20 goals a season. Tuchel is said to be unhappy about Timo Werner missing numerous goalscoring chances in recent weeks.

Chelsea 'make contact' with Bayern Munich's 47-goal striker Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea could face tough competition to land Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea are not the only club trying to secure Robert Lewandowski's services. According to French outlet L'Equipe, PSG are also keeping a close eye on Lewandowski's situation at Bayern Munich. According to the report, PSG will look to bring in Robert Lewandowski if they lose Kylian Mbappe in the summer window.

Barcelona are also said to be chasing Robert Lewandowski as the Catalan giants look to bolster their attack ahead of next season.

Robert Lewandowski has scored 47 goals this season. (Photo by Lukas Barth-Tuttas - Pool/Getty Images)

Chelsea are the latest club to attempt signing the 32-year old centre-forward. The Blues have repeatedly failed to sign a consistent goalscorer since Diego Costa left the club in 2017. They have spent big on the likes of Alvaro Morata and Timo Werner, with both failing to live up to the hype.

Despite Robert Lewandowski turning 33 in August, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has no concerns about sanctioning the deal. The Poland international has been in sensational form this season. He has scored 47 goals in just 39 appearances this season, 40 of which have come in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea have made contact with Bayern Munich about a move for striker Robert Lewandowski, but face competition from PSG and Barcelona.

Transfermarkt currently values Robert Lewandowski at €60 million, which is a hefty sum to pay for a striker turning 33 in a few months. However, going by Lewandowski's form, €60 million can be a great short-term investment for Chelsea. The Polish international would also cost half of what either Haaland or Kane would go for.