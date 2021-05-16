PSG targeting Bayern Munich superstar if Mbappe leaves - Reports

PSG are at threat of losing their priced asset Kylian Mbappe this summer. According to rumors circulating around the world of football transfers, both Real Madrid and Liverpool are interested in signing PSG's young centre-forward.

According to French news outlet L'Equipe, PSG will turn their attentions to Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski to replace Mbappe. Sources have also stated that if Mbappe decides to quit Paris, PSG will spend big to bring in a like-for-like replacement for Mbappe.

Tenté par un départ du Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski pense au PSG



Après sept ans au Bayern Munich, le buteur polonais réfléchit à un nouveau challenge cet été. Si le PSG devait se résoudre à vendre Kylian Mbappé, le club pourrait étudier le dossier https://t.co/kUuvUw28UT pic.twitter.com/ldzgDR9ipl — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) May 15, 2021

PSG looking to test Bayern Munich's resilience over Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has been an absolute goal machine at Bayern Munich. The Polish international has been a focal point for Bayern's attack for more than 6 years now.

However, PSG are ready to test Bayern Munich's patience over Robert Lewandowski. The Pole will turn 33 this August but is still showing no signs of slowing down and continues to age like a fine wine. PSG will be hoping to get at least another two years out of Lewandowski if they decide to bring him in.

Robert Lewandowski has scored 47 goals this season. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Signing Lewandowski would be a short-term fix for PSG. The 33-year old is not getting any younger and despite being in the best form of this life, there will come a time when he will need replacing.

This will be a tough call for Bayern Munich. Lewandowski's contract lasts until the summer of 2023, keeping the Polish striker at the club for another 2 seasons. However, there have been a few murmurs about his future at the Allianz Arena.

According to L'Equipe, however, Bayern Munich will not entertain any summer move for Lewandowski this time around. But with PSG having a large source of wealth, any huge offer coming from Paris would be tough for the Bavarian board members to turn down.

PSG will consider a move for Robert Lewandowski if Kylian Mbappe leaves this summer, according to L’Equipe 👀 pic.twitter.com/PCY9OOkgbM — Goal (@goal) May 16, 2021

Transfermarkt currently values Robert Lewandowski at €60 million. PSG could definitely afford the 33-year old this summer if Mbappe leaves on big money to either Real Madrid or Liverpool.

Robert Lewandowski signed for Bayern Munich on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2014. Since then, the Polish international has made 328 appearances for the Bavarian giants, scoring a staggering 293 goals. Lewandowski is only behind the legendary Gerd Müller on Bayern's all-time top scorers' list.

Lewandowski has scored 40 goals in the Bundesliga so far this season, tying Gerd Muller's long-lasting record for goals scored in a single season. With one game left, it is possible that Lewandowski will break Muller's record and hold it outright.