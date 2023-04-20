Chelsea have contacted former PSG boss to hold talks over manager vacancy - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly contacted former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino to hold talks about potentially taking over at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues recently parted ways with Graham Potter and have since re-appointed Frank Lampard as the caretaker boss. However, the west Londoners are expected to go all out in the summer to appoint a new permanent manager.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Pochettino is topping their wishlist alongside the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique. Romano reported that the Blues have contacted Pochettino but are yet to have any advanced talks. Nagelsmann remains the favorite to take up the permanent role at the start he next season.

Pochettino has been out of a job since parting ways with PSG at the end of last season. He has prior experience managing in the Premier League as well with Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentine was in charge of Spurs for 293 matches and helped them win 160 of those. He led them to two title challenges and a UEFA Champions League final. His previous management experience in England could potentially play a part in the Blues' decision.

Chelsea outcast told to turn down PSG

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech was agonizingly close to securing a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain in January. However, delayed paperwork meant that the Moroccan stayed put in London.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has now urged Ziyech not to join the Parisian club and opt to join Tottenham Hotspur instead. He told Football Insider:

“PSG is a wonderful club, they are super rich and France is a wonderful place, but so is London, think when players come from abroad, they want to stay in London. Even the boys from London want to stay there."

He added:

“PSG is great, but is he going to get in the team? There is only so many sightseeing trips you can do; you want to play. If he thinks he can go and fight for a place at PSG, then he should go there. It is a better prospect than Tottenham, but he probably has more chance of being a regular at Tottenham. So he has got to weigh it up.“

Ziyech has made only 20 appearances for Chelsea across competitions this season. He has registered an assist to his name. His contract with the club expires in 2025 and his market value is €18 million (via Transfermarkt).

Poll : 0 votes