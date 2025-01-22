Chelsea defender Renato Veiga prefers move to Serie A giants despite interest from multiple European clubs: Reports

Chelsea defender Renato Veiga reportedly prefers a move to join Serie A giants Juventus amid interest from several European clubs in his services this month. The Blues signed the Portuguese defender from FC Basel for a reported £12m fee last summer.

The young, versatile defender has already broken into the Portugal national team, having made three appearances for Roberto Martinez's side. Chelsea decided to sign him to a massive seven-year contract last summer, but things have not gone to plan for Veiga in west London.

Veiga has made 18 appearances across competitions this season, but has failed to retain a first-team role in the Premier League. In his seven league appearances, he has played a combined 176 minutes, picking up just one start in a 1-0 win over Bournemouth back in September.

Veiga has found more playing time in the Blues' Europa Conference League squad, playing all 90 minutes of all six games, scoring twice and providing an assist.

Clubs like Lazio and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in Veiga's services. However, according to Italian transfer experts Fabrizio Romano, Guianluca di Marzio, and Alfredo Pedulla (via Football Italia), he would like to play for Juventus.

The Turin giants would reportedly need to pay the Blues a €2 million fee to sign Veiga on loan this January and they will be willing to sell the defender for €20 million in the summer.

Chelsea boss speaks about Renato Veiga wanting to become a centre-back

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has spoken about Renato Veiga's desire to continue his career as a centre-back, which is reportedly one of the reasons behind his decision to leave Stamford Bridge. For the Blues, Veiga has mostly featured as a left-back while occasionally filling in at left centre-back or defensive midfield.

However, for the Portugal national team, Veiga has played three games as a centre-back. When asked about the 21-year-old's desire to become a centre-back, Maresca told the press (via football.london):

"The only thing I can say is we bought Renato from Basel. He arrived here, played in different positions, played well and this allowed him to join the national team for the first time in his life, senior national team."

"Probably even if he is not playing in his position, if he is playing for the national team, then that probably means that in the position he is playing, he can do well."

Maresca also spoke about Veiga's potential exit from the club. Although there were rumors that an agreement had been reached with Borussia Dortmund, the Chelsea manager clarified that nothing of the sort had happened.

