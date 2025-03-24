Chelsea defensive sensation being scouted by Serie A giants ahead of potential summer move: Reports

Inter Milan are keeping a close eye on Chelsea's Josh Acheampong ahead of the summer, according to The Sun. The highly rated English defender can play as a centre-back as well as a right-back and was recently in action in an Under-19 game against Wales.

The Nerazzurri apparently sent a scout for the game to watch Acheampong as well as Southampton's talented midfielder Tyler Dibling in action. Acheampong has appeared eight times across competitions for the senior Blues side this season.

The 18-year-old was involved in a contract standoff with the London giants in October last year, when he was briefly frozen from the squad. However, a breakthrough was reached soon, and the player ended up signing a new deal with Chelsea in December until 2029.

That hasn't stopped speculation regarding his future though, especially since he is expected to develop into a world-beater. The Blues have assembled an enviable ensemble of young talents, who are already being eyed by clubs across the continent.

The London giants are heavily represented in the NXGN's list of 50 best young footballers in the world at the moment. Acheampong, incidentally, features at No. 38 in the list, while another Chelsea starlet, Estevao Willian, is at No. 2. The highly rated Brazilian is currently with Palmeiras, and is all set to arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Will Noni Madueke leave Chelsea this summer?

Josh Acheampong

AC Milan are keeping a close eye on Noni Madueke, according to Fichajes.net. The English forward arrived at Chelsea in January 2023 as an exciting talent in European football.

The Blues paid PSV Eindhoven reportedly £29m for his signature, but Madueke has failed to live up to expectations so far. The 23-year-old has registered eight goals and four assists from 28 games across competitions this season.

Despite being under contract until 2030, he is no longer part of Enzo Maresca's plans for the future. Chelsea are planning a mass exodus this summer after an underwhelming campaign, and Madueke is likely to be on the move.

The Rossoneri are ready to take advantage and are hoping to get a deal done for €40m. The two clubs share a cordial relationship following the recent transfers of Christian Pulisic and Joan Felix.

As such, AC Milan remain confident of getting their man at the end of this season. Interestingly, the Blues could take the opportunity to make a counteroffer for Rafael Leao, who is on their wish list for the summer.

