Chelsea draw up star-studded 4-man shortlist to replace Antonio Rudiger: Reports

Chelsea have drawn up a 4-man shortlist to replace defender Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

The news comes following Thomas Tuchel's announcement that the 29-year-old centre-back will be leaving Stamford Bridge this summer when his contract expires. GOAL have reported that the German international is set to join Real Madrid on a four-year deal.

433 @433 BREAKING @ToniRuediger has accepted Real Madrid's offer and will join Los Blancos from next season (via @FabrizioRomano ) ✍️ BREAKING 🚨 @ToniRuediger has accepted Real Madrid's offer and will join Los Blancos from next season (via @FabrizioRomano) ✍️⚪️ https://t.co/V4hupIj6Ah

Rudiger has made 47 appearances this season, having established himself as Tuchel's first-choice defender. He was also part of the side that won last season's Champions League final against Manchester City. Rudiger also won the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup with the Blues.

The German's departure is undoubtedly a huge blow for the Blues. However, GOAL's Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella has reported that Tuchel and his scouts have recommended a number of senior defenders to plug the gap.

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, 23, and PSG's 26-year-old regular starter Presnel Kimpembe are mentioned, as well as long-term Atletico Madrid star Jose Maria Giminez, who is 27.

The West London club are also monitoring RB Leipzig starlet Josko Gvardiol, who is considered one of the brightest defensive prospects in world football. There are concerns, however, that the 20-year-old could affect the development of current Blues defender Levi Colwill. The teenager currently enjoying an excellent loan spell at Championship side Huddersfield Town.

Any moves Chelsea make will depend on whether or not the current sanctions imposed on the club are lifted in time for the summer window. The ownership and future of the club are still up in the air at the time of writing.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Jules Koundé has told Sevilla he remains determined to leave the club this summer.



Chelsea have been heavily linked with the defender.



(Source: PA) Jules Koundé has told Sevilla he remains determined to leave the club this summer.Chelsea have been heavily linked with the defender.(Source: PA) 🚨 Jules Koundé has told Sevilla he remains determined to leave the club this summer. Chelsea have been heavily linked with the defender.(Source: PA) https://t.co/pUYwg5TSCN

Chelsea boss admits 'nobody likes' Rudiger's decision to leave

Speaking before his team's Premier League clash against Manchester United on Thursday evening, Thomas Tuchel couldn't hide his disappointment at his player's decision to leave the Bridge. The German stated in a press conference, as per Sky Sports:

"I don't think anybody likes it. He gives everybody confidence in the dressing room. He is a unique character and plays on an outstanding level. He sometimes takes the focus towards him, he loves responsibility."

"Nobody likes this decision but we have to accept it. Like it or not, there will be life at Chelsea after Toni. It is also the most important thing for us that it ends like it started, on the highest level."

The former PSG manager added that he is prepared for life after Rudiger and said:

"It is my job. No matter how the situation is solved and how active we can be in the transfer market, at the end, we will dig in and we will try to squeeze out everything from the squad that we have."

⭐️ Chels HQ ⭐️ @Chels_HQ



(@SkySportDE) Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol and would take him at #Chelsea immediately if he could get him. Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol and would take him at #Chelsea immediately if he could get him. (@SkySportDE)

