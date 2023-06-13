Chelsea expected to make move for Kylian Mbappe along with other Premier League clubs - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly among Premier League clubs reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes is in serious doubt following reports from L'Equipe that the Ligue 1 champions are considering selling him. The French forward is reported to have sent the club a letter stating his intentions not to sign an extension. His current contract expires in 2024 and he is not willing to trigger the option of a further year.

This has seen plenty of European heavyweights be quickly linked with the 24-year-old and there is huge interest from the Premier League. According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are expected to register their interest in the PSG forward.

The Blues endured a dismal 2022-23 campaign despite spending over £600 million in the past two transfer windows. They broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for £106.8 million in January. There have been several additions to the west Londoners' squad but their season ended with a 12th-placed finish in the league.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also anticipated to be in the race for Mbappe as they look to add a center-forward this summer. They have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane but could now turn their attention to the Frenchman. Erik ten Hag wants a blockbuster striker signing to help his side as they return to Champions League football next season.

Manchester City's name is mentioned as they reportedly registered their interest in Mbappe along with Chelsea before he signed a new deal last year. However, the treble-winners have since signed Erling Haaland which perhaps means a pursuit of the attacker is unnecessary.

Despite interest from the English top flight, Real Madrid are positioned as favorites to sign Mbappe. They were eager to do so when his contract was expiring at the start of last year, even agreeing terms with the player.

The PSG striker has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists in 43 games across competitions. However, his campaign at the Parc des Princes was troublesome amid issues with star duo Neymar and Lionel Messi. He also found fault with the club overusing him in a promotional video for their 2023-24 season tickets.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino set to give Romelu Lukaku a fresh start despite Kylian Mbappe's availability

Lukaku's future at Chelsea is uncertain.

Chelsea will need to make a decision over the future of Romelu Lukaku regardless of a move for Kylian Mbappe. The Belgian striker has spent the season on loan at Inter Milan after falling out with former manager Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku scored 14 goals in 37 games across competitions for the Nerazzurri and featured in their Champions League final defeat to Manchester City. He is expected back at Stamford Bridge at the end of this month when his loan with the Serie A giants expires.

According to The Daily Mail, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is willing to give Lukaku a second chance at the club. He will likely be the only recognized striker at the club as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks increasingly likely to leave this summer. Lukaku cost the Blues £97.5 million from Inter in 2021 but disappointed that same season. He managed 15 goals in 44 games across competitions.

