Chelsea eyeing up potential move for Victor Osimhen's Napoli teammate - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

According to ESPN, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Newcastle United, and Manchester City are also keeping an eye on the Georgian superstar. He is currently contracted until the summer of 2027 at Napoli and is valued in excess of €100 million.

Kvaratskhelia joined Napoli from Dinamo Batumi for €13.3 million in the summer of 2022. He has since played in 58 games across competitions for his new club, scoring 17 goals and laying out 22 assists.

The 28-cap Georgia international is quick off the blocks, smart with the ball at his feet, and can create as well as finish off chances. Napoli are apparently open to offering him a new deal to stave off interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Chelsea have utilized the strategy of signing young players from all over the world under Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital's ownership. It remains to be seen, however, if the Blues have enough fiscal space to onboard Kvaratskhelia, given they have spent over €1 billion in the last three transfer windows combined.

Chelsea are also believed to be in the running for Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen. The 24-year-old Nigeria international, who has six goals in eight Serie A games this season, has just over two and a half years left on his deal.

Who do Chelsea play next after the international break?

Chelsea will return to action after the November international break on Saturday (25 November), when they face Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

Chelsea had a tough start to the Premier League season when it came to scoring goals. They managed just 13 goals in their opening 10 Premier League games, with seven of those coming in games against Luton Town and Burnley.

But they have since scored eight goals in their last two league games. Chelsea beat nine-man Tottenham Hotspur in north London by a 4-1 margin before putting four past Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, only to draw the game.

They currently sit 10th with 16 points and only Manchester United (13 goals) have scored fewer league goals than them in the top half of the table this season.