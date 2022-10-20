Chelsea could face competition from Bayern Munich in race to sign 23-year-old striker viewed as long-term solution at Stamford Bridge: Reports

Chelsea could face competition from Bayern Munich in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, as per 90Min.

The report suggests that the Blues are exploring the possibility of signing a new centre-forward next summer. The Chelsea scouts are believed to be highly impressed with Napoli attacker but could face competition from Bayern Munich.

The Blues signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona this summer and the Gabonese international has done a decent job at Stamford Bridge so far. The former Borussia Dortmund attacker has scored three goals in seven games so far but at the age of 33, he clearly is not a long-term solution.

Romelu Lukaku remains a Chelsea player but it looks unlikely that he will be integrated back into the side. New Blues boss Graham Potter is reportedly looking to offload the Belgian permanently after he returns from his loan spell with Inter Milan at the end of the season.

The 90Min report suggests that the London giants are long-term admirers of Osimhen and have identified him as their primary target. The Nigerian international has scored four goals in eight games this campaign for high-flying Napoli while also producing one assist.

Osimhen saw his start of the season interrupted by injury but he has returned to score two goals in as many games last week in wins over Ajax and Bologna. Since making his move to Napoli from Lille in 2020, he has scored 32 goals in 70 games for the Serie A side while producing 10 assists.

However, the Blues are also looking at alternatives due to the amount of competition for Osimhen's signature, especially from Bayern Munich.

Lille striker Jonathan David is also being considered by the west Londoners while the club are also said to be keeping tabs on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The report claims that Chelsea are also eyeing moves for RB Leipzig duo Christopher Nkunku and Josko Gvardiol as well as West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

Graham Potter has had a decent start to his career at Chelsea

Chelsea made a managerial change after the start of the season by bringing in Graham Potter following Thomas Tuchel's sacking. The Blues did not make the best of starts to their season under the German, who paid the price for the side's poor showings with his job.

Potter is yet to lose a game since taking charge at Stamford Bridge, winning five games and drawing two so far.

