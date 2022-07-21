Chelsea failed with late attempt to hijack Tottenham Hotspur transfer this summer: Reports

According to British outlet Metro, Chelsea made a late bid to hijack Tottenham Hotspur’s deal for former Middlesbrough wingback Djed Spence. The English wingback was fantastic for Nottingham Forest last season, where he went on loan and guided them to promotion.

Spurs completed their long pursuit of the defender last week and it seems they finished the deal just in time. With their Premier League rivals Chelsea also heavily linked to their target, Antonio Conte will be pleased to get one over his former employers in the transfer market.

B/R Football @brfootball OFFICIAL: Tottenham sign Djed Spence from Middlesbrough.



With their sixth signing of the summer, Spurs are building something...🧐 OFFICIAL: Tottenham sign Djed Spence from Middlesbrough.With their sixth signing of the summer, Spurs are building something...🧐 https://t.co/eGYhPxYsgG

Spurs were interested in signing the youngster in January, with the Blues reportedly giving chase in the shadows. With the right-back's heart set on joining Tottenham, the west London side relented from making a bid or convincing him to move to Stamford Bridge.

Spence was one of the best players in the Championship last season and the right-back is considered one of the best young players in the game. He made 39 appearances for Boro, impressing in the final third with two goals and four assists. Tottenham will hope he can adapt to their team and help lead them to more success under Conte.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



@Don_Falcone2 📸 Djed Spence, behind the scenes - he is set to be unveiled as Tottenham’s sixth signing of the summer. Conte will have new right back for £12.5m fee plus add-ons. Djed Spence, behind the scenes - he is set to be unveiled as Tottenham’s sixth signing of the summer. Conte will have new right back for £12.5m fee plus add-ons. ⚪️👀 #THFC@Don_Falcone2 📸⤵️ https://t.co/ApVuvHFsrO

Spence has made the move from England's second tier to the Champions League and will be hoping to exceed expectations. If the young Englishman can live up to his vast potential, he could prove to be a fantastic signing for Tottenham at just around £20 million.

Chelsea will certainly rue not snatching him from Spurs' grasp, especially if he goes on to succeed at White Hart Lane.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur miss out on Gleison Bremer: Report

Both Premier League clubs lost Gleison Bremer after the star decided to sign a five-year deal with Juventus. According to TeamTalk, the two English teams placed the defender on their respective radars, with the Blues even making contact with Torino last month.

However, neither Spurs nor the Blues were able to conclude any negotiations with Torino before Juventus swooped the star up. This means that both teams will remain in search of defensive reinforcements that can improve their respective backlines almost immediately.

Tottenham Hotspur have already signed Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona, while Chelsea have announced Kalidou Koulibaly, who switched from Napoli. Having an extra defender, however, won't hurt, as both clubs aim for four trophies in the coming campaign.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far