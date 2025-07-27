Chelsea handed boost as transfer target likely to be sold by current club in the summer transfer window: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are likely to offload Chelsea target Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer, according to L'Equipe. The Blues are in the market for a new No.1 at the moment, with Robert Sanchez blowing hot and cold in the 2024-25 campaign and Filip Jorgensen failing to convince as well.
The London giants were linked with AC Milan's Mike Maignan before the FIFA Club World Cup. However, Chelsea were unwilling to match the Rossoneri's valuation of the Frenchman, and the move failed to materialize.
Interestingly, Sanchez was outstanding for the Blues at the FIFA Club World Cup, and played a key part in their 3-0 win over PSG in the final. Nevertheless, Enzo Maresca remains in the market for a new custodian, and Donnarumma has emerged as an option.
The Italian goalkeeper is one of the finest in the world and won the treble with the Parisians last season. Donnarumma ended the campaign with 17 clean sheets from 47 games, letting in just 43 goals.
The 26-year-old was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge earlier this summer. Donnarumma's contract expires in under 12 months, and he hasn't agreed a new deal with PSG yet.
It now appears that the Ligue 1 champions are ready to cash in on the player this summer. The French giants have apparently identified Lucas Chevalier as his replacement and are close to signing him for €40m.
The developments would aid in Chelsea's pursuit of Donnarumma. However, the player's exorbitant wage demands could pose a problem for the Blues, while Manchester United are apparently in the race as well.
Will Joao Felix leave Chelsea permanently this summer?
Al-Nassr have reached a £43,7m deal with Chelsea for the services of Joao Felix, according to Sky Sports. The Portuguese forward joined the Blues permanently from Atletico Madrid for a reported £45m deal last summer.
It now appears that the London giants have managed to recoup almost all of that transfer fee. Felix failed to convince Enzo Maresca last season and moved to AC Milan on a temporary deal in January this year.
However, the 25-year-old struggled to impress at the San Siro as well and is no longer in Chelsea's plans either. Al-Nassr have reportedly offered £26.2m upfront, with a further £17.5m in add-ons, which the Blues have accepted. Benfica are apparently in talks to re-sign their former player this summer, but look set to miss out on a reunion with Felix.