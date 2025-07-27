Chelsea handed boost as transfer target likely to be sold by current club in the summer transfer window: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are likely to offload Chelsea target Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer, according to L'Equipe. The Blues are in the market for a new No.1 at the moment, with Robert Sanchez blowing hot and cold in the 2024-25 campaign and Filip Jorgensen failing to convince as well.

Ad

The London giants were linked with AC Milan's Mike Maignan before the FIFA Club World Cup. However, Chelsea were unwilling to match the Rossoneri's valuation of the Frenchman, and the move failed to materialize.

Interestingly, Sanchez was outstanding for the Blues at the FIFA Club World Cup, and played a key part in their 3-0 win over PSG in the final. Nevertheless, Enzo Maresca remains in the market for a new custodian, and Donnarumma has emerged as an option.

Ad

Trending

The Italian goalkeeper is one of the finest in the world and won the treble with the Parisians last season. Donnarumma ended the campaign with 17 clean sheets from 47 games, letting in just 43 goals.

The 26-year-old was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge earlier this summer. Donnarumma's contract expires in under 12 months, and he hasn't agreed a new deal with PSG yet.

It now appears that the Ligue 1 champions are ready to cash in on the player this summer. The French giants have apparently identified Lucas Chevalier as his replacement and are close to signing him for €40m.

Ad

The developments would aid in Chelsea's pursuit of Donnarumma. However, the player's exorbitant wage demands could pose a problem for the Blues, while Manchester United are apparently in the race as well.

Will Joao Felix leave Chelsea permanently this summer?

Joao Felix

Al-Nassr have reached a £43,7m deal with Chelsea for the services of Joao Felix, according to Sky Sports. The Portuguese forward joined the Blues permanently from Atletico Madrid for a reported £45m deal last summer.

Ad

It now appears that the London giants have managed to recoup almost all of that transfer fee. Felix failed to convince Enzo Maresca last season and moved to AC Milan on a temporary deal in January this year.

However, the 25-year-old struggled to impress at the San Siro as well and is no longer in Chelsea's plans either. Al-Nassr have reportedly offered £26.2m upfront, with a further £17.5m in add-ons, which the Blues have accepted. Benfica are apparently in talks to re-sign their former player this summer, but look set to miss out on a reunion with Felix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More