Chelsea hold talks with Serie A club over potential sale of 20-year-old star: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Italian giants Napoli over a possible transfer for Carney Chukwuemeka, according to journalist Nizaar Kinsella. It comes in the wake of the player falling down the pecking order under Enzo Maresca.

The Italian tactician is currently keen on trimming down his current oversized squad, and such has already seen a couple of senior players being axed from the first team.

Players such as Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, and Trevoh Chalobah have already been deemed surplus to requirements by Maresca and more players could still be axed before the window shuts.

One player who is currently being linked with a possible exit from Chelsea this summer is Chukwuemeka. The 20-year-old midfielder is yet to feature under Maresca this season, suggesting that he may not be part of the manager's plans. BBC journalist Kinsella has revealed that the Blues are currently in talks with Antonio Conte's Napoli over a potential transfer for Chukwuemeka.

It's still not yet known whether the discussions between both clubs involve a loan move or a permanent transfer for the England youth international.

The Blues splashed a reported fee of £20 million for Chukwuemeka in the summer of 2022, however, the youngster hasn't been able to establish himself at the club due to several injury setbacks.

Enzo Maresca raises doubts over Chelsea star's game time this season

The 20-year-old midfielder was left out of Chelsea's Premier League opener against Manchester City last weekend and also didn't feature in their European Conference League qualifier against Servette.

Chukwuemeka also didn't get minutes in pre-season under Maresca, thus signaling that the player may not be part of the Italian tactician's plans. Maresca revealed during a post-match press conference that it might be difficult for the youngster to get adequate game time under him this season.

He, however, did acknowledge how good of a player he is and the need for him to play regularly. Maresca said (via Metro):

"I think every case is different. Carney, I think he is a very good player. The problem is, because of some injuries in the past, I think the best for him is to play 30 or 35 games in a row, to show himself that he is fit and how good he is because he is very good."

He concluded:

"With us, is he going to play 35 games? I’m not sure."

Next up for Chelsea is an away game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, August 25, in the Premier League. It would be interesting to see if Maresca will eventually give Chukwuemeka some minutes against Wolves.

