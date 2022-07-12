Chelsea identify 28-year-old midfielder as N'Golo Kante's replacement: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly identified Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez as a potential replacement for N'Golo Kante with speculation growing over the Frenchman's future, as per Express.

Kante, 31, is reportedly a target for Arsenal with the Gunners believed to be preparing a shock move for the French midfielder.

It appears Chelsea are looking at replacing Kante and have reportedly earmarked Real Betis midfielder Rodriguez as a potential signing.

Guido Rodriguez @Guido_Rodriguez

Gracias béticos fue una locura ! 🤯

Ahora juntos, vamos por más… Nunca nos vamos a olvidar del fin de semana que vivimosGracias béticos fue una locura ! 🤯Ahora juntos, vamos por más… Nunca nos vamos a olvidar del fin de semana que vivimos 💚Gracias béticos fue una locura ! 🤯Ahora juntos, vamos por más… https://t.co/0NNYrBV2A2

The 28-year-old impressed for Betis last season and has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal, although a move last summer failed to come to fruition. The Argentine made 47 appearances for Manuel Pellegrini's side last season, scoring two goals whilst creating three assists.

Chelsea can expect to face competition from a number of sides in the race for Rodriguez, who is attracting interest from many potential suitors.

His current contract with Real Betis runs until 2024 and Transfermarkt values the Argentine defensive midfielder at £22.5 million.

Chelsea will need to replace N'Golo Kante sooner rather than later

N'Golo Kante has been vital for the Blues

Chelsea would be in need of replacing N'Golo Kante even if he weren't to join Arsenal this summer, given how important he has been to the side over the years.

The Frenchman joined the Stamford Bridge side from Leicester City in 2016 for £32.2 million and has been a mainstay in the side ever since.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel played down speculation that Kante could depart at the end of last season, stressing just how important he is to his side (via Metro):

"I think he is our key, key player but key players need to be on the pitch. He plays only 40 per cent of the games and it’s maybe a miracle we arrive in third place because he is our Mo Salah, he is our Van Dijk, he is our De Bruyne. He is simply that player, he is our Neymar, our Kylian Mbappe."

At the age of 31, Kante is coming into the latter stages of his career and with that there is a need for Thomas Tuchel to plan for the future.

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge, the French midfielder has made 259 appearances for the Blues across competitions. He has won the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, the Europa League and the FA Cup.

Kante has a year left on his current deal with the west London giants.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far