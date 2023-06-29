Chelsea identify €40m rated star linked with move to Liverpool as a potential Mason Mount replacement - Reports

Chelsea will reportedly make a move for Liverpool target Gabri Veiga if Mason Mount joins Manchester United this summer.

According to The Evening Standard, the Blues are expected to pursue Veiga if Mount departs for Old Trafford. They are holding internal discussions to decide on a replacement for the latter as they prepare for talks with United.

Negotiations between Chelsea and Manchester United over Mount have reached an impasse. The west Londoners are demanding £65 million for the English midfielder while the Red Devils are only willing to offer as much as £55 million.

However, both clubs are keen to get the matter resolved before they both head off for their respective pre-season tours in July. If Mount were to depart it appears that Mauricio Pochettino has already got a replacement in mind.

Veiga, 21, has caught many people's attention this past season with a superb showing for Celta Vigo. The Spaniard scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 39 games across competitions.

Chelsea are the latest club to show interest following Liverpool and Manchester City who are also keeping tabs. Veiga has a release clause of £34.6 million (€40 million) in his contract.

The Blues will be keen to replace Mount despite a disappointing past campaign from the English international. He managed just three goals and six assists in 35 appearances.

However, Mount was long regarded as one of English football's best creative midfielders and has been vital for the west London giants over the years. He was part of the side that won the 2021 UEFA Champions League.

Veiga is an astute option to replace the 24-year-old given his breakout campaign at the Estadio de Balaídos. However, Liverpool and City's interest is problematic given both can offer the midfielder European football next season.

Chelsea can't as they finished 12th in the league this past season. Pochettino is overseeing a massive rebuild that has already seen the likes of Kai Havertz, N'Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly depart. It remains to be seen if Veiga will want to be part of the revolution at Stamford Bridge.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek set to link up with former Chelsea and Liverpool stars at AC Milan

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is edging closer to a move to AC Milan and he has already completed a medical.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the English midfielder is set to sign his contract. He will join the Rosseneri in a €16 million plus €4 million in add-ons deal.

The 27-year-old will link up with some familiar faces. He will be reunited with former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori who left Stamford Bridge for the San Siro in 2021.

Meanwhile, Loftus-Cheek will also link up with Liverpool hero Divock Origi who netted in the Reds' 2019 Champions League final win. The Belgian departed Jurgen Klopp's side last summer.

Loftus-Cheek's entire spell with the Blues was plagued by injury issues. He managed 33 appearances across competitions last season, providing two assists.

