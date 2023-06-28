Manchester City enter race to sign €40m rated Chelsea target after pulling out of Declan Rice deal - Reports

Manchester City have reportedly turned their attention to Chelsea target Gabri Veiga after withdrawing from the race for Declan Rice.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, City have now set their sights on Celta Vigo midfielder Veiga. The Spaniard's stock has risen in La Liga this past season with some excellent performances.

Manchester City's move comes after they decided against matching Arsenal's £105 million bid for West Ham United captain Rice. The English midfielder was an option for Pep Guardiola and the Cityzens had a bid amounting to £90 million rejected.

They are now weighing up a potential move for Veiga but face competition for the Celta Vigo youngster's signature. Chelsea and Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the 21-year-old who enjoyed a breakout season at the Estadio de Balaídos.

Veiga scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 39 games across competitions for Carlos Carvahal's side. He recently spoke about his future amid speculation he may depart the La Liga side (via Football Espana):

“I don’t think about my future. I want to live in the present and be with the National Team. What I want is to be at the Euros, because there is still the final list (to be decided), and then to win the tournament.”

Relevo journalist Oscar Mendez claims that Veiga has a €40 million (£34.4 million) release clause in his contract. The Spaniard operates as an attacking midfielder who flourishes in tight spaces. He is also a superb carrier of the ball and has been earning plaudits in Spain.

Manchester City are on the lookout for a new midfielder following Ilkay Gundogan's departure. The German has joined Barcelona following the expiration of his contract with the treble winners.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are undergoing a rebuild at Stamford Bridge and this has led to N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic departing. The latter has joined City for £30 million but Guardiola seems keen to bolster his midfield further.

Mateo Kovacic on sealing a dream move from Chelsea to Manchester City

Kovacic claims to have joined the best team in the world (Image: Manchester City's website).

Kovacic has become Manchester City's first summer signing, penning a four-year deal at the Etihad. He joins Guardiola's side that have just won the continental treble (Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup).

The Croatian midfielder is excited to have the opportunity to play under the iconic manager. He told the club's official website:

“This is a brilliant move for me, and I cannot wait to get started with City. Anyone who has watched this team under Pep knows how good they are – for me, they are the best in the world."

Kovacic added that it's a dream for any footballer to join the Cityzens:

"The trophies they have won are clear for all to see, but they are also the best footballing side out there. To be joining this squad really is a dream for any footballer."

The 30-year-old was a fan favorite during his five years at Chelsea. He made 221 appearances across competitions, chipping in with 21 goal contributions. The Croatian international won the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

