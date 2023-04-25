Chelsea identify ex-Manchester City midfielder as N'Golo Kante's replacement - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly identified former Manchester City midfielder Romeo Lavia as N’Golo Kante’s ideal successor.

Kante's Chelsea contract expires in June, but the two parties are yet to agree an extension. According to Football Insider (via Fichajes.net), it's unknown whether the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner would want to continue with the Stamford Bridge outfit. It's believed that Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in signing the Frenchman as a free agent this summer.

Amid uncertainty about Kante’s future, the Blues have reportedly identified a player who would be able to step into Kante’s shoes at Stamford Bridge. According to the aforementioned source, Southampton’s Lavia has emerged as a person of interest for the west London outfit. It’s been claimed that they see Lavia as Enzo Fernandes’ ideal partner.

The 19-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of the most promising performers in the Premier League this season. The holding midfielder, who can also play as a centre-back, has featured in 23 Premier League games this season, scoring once.

Lavia reportedly has a clause in his contract that would allow City to buy the midfielder back for €40 million in 2024. So, it's believed that the Pensioners will have to pay more than that to sign the player from Southampton this summer.

Alongside Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are also believed to be interested in the Belgium international. Lavia’s contract with the Saints runs out in 2027.

Kante, who joined Chelsea from Leicester City in July 2016, has played 266 games across competitions, scoring 13 times and claiming 15 assists.

Chelsea-target Romeo Lavia looked sharp in Southampton’s draw with Arsenal

Southampton heroically held Premier League leaders Arsenal to a 3-3 draw at the Emirates in their league meeting on Friday (April 21) night. Carlos Alcaraz, Theo Walcott and Duje Caleta-Car scored for the visitors, while Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka netted for the hosts.

Romeo Lavia did not provide a goal contribution, but his midfield play was remarkable. He performed vital defensive actions, looked to put passes into the final third and carried the ball quite gracefully.

Lavia, who played only twice for Manchester City, completed two dribbles, played four passes into the final third and made eight recoveries. He also performed three clearances and won five ground duels.

